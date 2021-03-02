5 players who were dubbed to be the next Lionel Messi

For well over a decade and a half, Lionel Messi has produced moments of sheer magic that have enthralled viewers across the world. With statistical feats that seem extraordinarily supernatural to the mortal soul and a unique style of play to boot, Lionel Messi has made a strong case for himself as the best player to have ever graced the beautiful game.

Alongside his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi has dominated world football for several years and has inspired several modern-day stars of the game. A number of youngsters have tried to take after the gifted Argentine and has achieved moderate degrees of success.

Lionel Messi: 644 Barcelona goals



Pele: 643 Santos goals



No one has scored more goals for a single club than Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/99z4m9tJAS — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 22, 2020

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in football history

Lionel Messi has broken innumerable records over the past few years and has carved a place for himself in football's proverbial hall of fame. The Argentine star is one of the most complete forwards in the modern era and his vision and dribbling ability make him virtually unplayable when he is at his best.

The Barcelona captain has inspired several young players over the course of his career. While there may never be another Lionel Messi, there have been certain individuals who, for a small period of time at the very least, have mimicked the legendary Argentine and produced moments of magic that have made the world of football take note.

#5 Alen Halilovic

Alen Halilovic failed to live up to his potential

Barcelona have been searching for a player worthy of being Lionel Messi's heir for over ten years. The Catalan giants are known for their impressive scouting network and were under the impression that they had struck gold when they unearthed a potential gem in Alen Halilovic.

Advertisement

The Croatian prodigy was only 16 years of age when he joined Barcelona in 2014 and spent his first season at the club with the reserves in the Segunda Division. Halilovic was unable to adapt to the intricacies of Spanish football, however, and was never able to play a game alongside Lionel Messi.

😲⚽Golazo para ganar en el 88' de Halilovic, el niño maravilla que un día quiso toda Europahttps://t.co/t66suyNXeH — Diario AS (@diarioas) February 28, 2021

After a series of unsuccessful loan spells across Europe, Halilovic joined English club Birmingham City on a free transfer. The talented Croatian is only 24 years old at the moment and has plenty of time left to make a meaningful impact in European football.

#4 Lee Seung-Woo

Lee Seung-Woo has not done well in Europe

Advertisement

Lee Seung-Woo is yet another addition to a considerably long list of players who have joined Barcelona's famed academy with hopes of becoming the next Lionel Messi. The South Korean star scored an astonishing 39 goals in 29 appearances in his first season at La Masia and made a name for himself as the Korean Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona prodigy also made inroads into his national team but his rebellious nature made him a divisive figure in the Asian country. South Korea has been steadily producing world-class players in recent weeks and Lee Seung-Woo is arguably one of the best of the lot.

Lee Seung-Woo's European career is yet to take off, however, and the La Masia starlet now plies his trade with Portimonense. Asia's very own Lionel Messi is yet to justify his potential but has time on his side and will need to revolutionise his career in the coming years.

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time