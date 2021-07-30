5 players who excelled as a false 9

The fluidity of modern football is inarguably one of its brightest features. Experimenting with traditional formations and allowing for an interchange of positions between players in attack, midfield and defense have all changed the way the game is viewed now.

Several managers have made use of the "false 9," a position that removes the rigid structure of play placed on the traditional forward. Though the false 9 rose to unmatched levels of prominence with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, several teams have made use of it in the past and continue to do so.

A false 9 typically operates in a front three, but plays marginally behind the two other forwards. By doing so, they drop into pockets of space in midfield to orchestrate attacking moves. These players are typically supported by a reasonably prolific goalscorer upfront, though they can also be tremendous goalscorers of their own.

In this article, we look at five players who excelled as a false 9 during their careers:

#5 Kevin de Bruyne | Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne has been deployed as a false 9 in crucial matches for Manchester City

The most recent example of a false 9, Kevin de Bruyne needs no real introduction. Manchester City's star midfielder has excelled in the position in the last two seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola's lack of belief in Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero's consistent injury problems have meant City have often resorted to a false 9. De Bruyne has been their go-to choice for this role when fit. A prime example of this was in the 2019-20 Champions League clash against Real Madrid. Guardiola deployed Raheem Sterling and Jesus as wide forwards with no striker in the away leg. Instead, De Bruyne played behind them. He orchestrated the play to perfection from the center.

KDB scored a penalty and assisted Jesus' winner as City secured a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu. In the 2020-21 season, Guardiola continued to follow a similar system with minor tweaks. Although de Bruyne missed plenty of games owing to injury, the midfield maestro thrived whenever he played.

He managed 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 matches as City secured the Premier League and EFL Cup. KDB was also crucial to the Citizens' run to the Champions League final. He was substituted in the second half due to an unfortunate injury and City never recovered, eventually losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

#4 Carlos Tevez | Manchester United

Carlos Tevez (right) in action for Manchester United

Carlos Tevez is one of the more underrated false 9's in the 21st century. Playing for Manchester United, the Argentine often dropped deeper to help strike partners Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo flourish upfront.

Tevez was often viewed as one of Sir Alex Ferguson's subtle side projects before his infamous move to rivals Manchester City. The diminutive forward excelled while at Manchester United. Tevez managed 34 goals and 14 assists in 99 matches for the Red Devils before moving on. While his off-the-ball movement was particularly excellent, he was also defensively hardworking.

Tevez's adaptability was on show as well when he moved to City and evolved into a goalscoring center forward for his new side.

In 2007/08 the trio of Tevez ,Rooney and Ronaldo scored 71.8% of Manchester United’s goals that season.



Some trios can not be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hKW269AQmz — 🔴 (@showtime_redz) July 24, 2021

Tevez's trophy haul from his time at Manchester United is also quite impressive. The Argentine managed two Premier Leagues, a Champions League, a League Cup and a Club World Cup.

