5 players who failed to live up to expectations after being dubbed as the next Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best players to have graced the game. During a legendary, nearly two-decade-long career for club and country, he has scored goals and won titles galore.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has particularly mesmerized with his ability to wriggle out of tight spaces, dribble at pace and, of course, his magical left foot. Thus, a lot of players over the years have been compared with the Argentine magician for varying reasons.

Unsurprisingly, not many have lived up to that lofty tag. On that note, here's a look at five such players (in no particular order) who have struggled to live up to expectations after they were dubbed the next Lionel Messi.

Players who were unable to live up to the "next Lionel Messi" tag:

#5 Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has impressed at Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard was touted as the next big thing when he made his Real Madrid debut as a 16-year-old in 2015.

Blessed with a magical left foot and composure belying his tender years, it was no surprise that Odegaard was immediately compared with Messi. However, as things turned out, the Norwegian prodigy has largely struggled to live up to those lofty heights.

Despite impressing in a loan spell at Real Sociedad, Odegaard failed to break into the Real Madrid first team. He was sent on a six-month loan deal to Arsenal this year. Odegaard impressed so much that the Gunners made his move permanent.

The young Norwegian, who plays in attacking midfield, has been one of Arsenal's few bright sparks in an inconsistent campaign. He scored a sumptuous free-kick to seal a narrow 1-0 win at Burnley.

Like Messi, Odegaard is very talented. But the latter will have to significantly up his goal contributions to live up to his tag as the next Lionel Messi. Fortunately, the Norwegian has time on his side to have a successful career.

#4 Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri has been compared with Lionel Messi.

Another player compared with Lionel Messi is Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. He was dubbed the 'Alpine Messi' when he first arrived on the scene with Basel almost a decade ago.

Like Messi, Shaqiri is left-footed and plays on the right wing. But unlike the Argentine, Shaqiri, despite his goal threat, is not a prolific goalscorer for club and country. The 29-year-old did score three times in Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, though.

At best, Shaqiri has enjoyed a modest career, despite playing with continental giants like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool. Now at Lyon, the two-time Champions League winner has scored once in five games across competitions.

Edited by Rohit Mishra