5 players who could be Florentino Perez's next Real Madrid Galactico

Real Madrid have always boasted a sense of luxury and extravagance under Florentina Perez.

Perez has been the club's president for four different terms since 2000. Perez's Real Madrid has often been described as 'spendthrift' and his tenure has often been associated with widespread profligacy.

Perez and Real Madrid have broken the world transfer record several times over the years, bringing in world-class players such as Gareth Bale, Luis Figo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bernabeu has been home to some of the finest stars in world football and their trophy cabinet is reflective of the same. Over the past few years, Madrid has not made massive moves in the transfer market which is uncharacteristic of the club.

However, there is a certain buzz in the football world that says this: the upcoming transfer window will mark Perez's return to his big-spending ways. Let's take a look at five players who could become Florentino Perez's next Galactico.

#5. Matthijs de Ligt

Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Matthijs de Ligt is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football.

The Dutchman was the subject of a massive bidding war during the summer of 2019. De Ligt was Ajax's youngest-ever captain in the club's illustrious history and was certainly worthy of a big fee.

GOAL @goal Who will be Matthijs de Ligt's next club? 🤔 Who will be Matthijs de Ligt's next club? 🤔 https://t.co/yzjU3MkROR

De Ligt ultimately signed for Juventus in July 2019 for a reported €75 million. The Dutchman moved to Turin with lofty expectations, with the club's faithful trusting in De Ligt to make Juventus winners once again.

In the two years since, it's fair to say that the move hasn't particularly worked out. De Ligt has won a Serie A title, as well as a Coppa Italia and a Supercopa, but Juventus still aren't considered the giants they once were.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS.“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. https://t.co/W1hr1bp0lh

With De Ligt seemingly up for sale, Perez would in all probability love to make De Ligt one of his marquee signings in defense.

#4. Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football right now.

The Tottenham Hotspur man has been at the club since the tender age of 11 and has come up through the ranks to become the club's captain. Kane is considered one of the best footballers in England and also captains the national side.

Twelfth Man Official @twelfthman_ofcl twitter.com/goal/status/14… GOAL @goal



Second international hat-trick in four days



Harry Kane is 𝐔𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 right now. Four first-half goalsSecond international hat-trick in four daysHarry Kane is 𝐔𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 right now. Four first-half goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Second international hat-trick in four days 😱Harry Kane is 𝐔𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 right now. https://t.co/ATmpfnutOD Harry Kane may just be entering the best form of his career. Keep an eye on England's talismanic frontman for more heroics! Harry Kane may just be entering the best form of his career. Keep an eye on England's talismanic frontman for more heroics! ⚽ twitter.com/goal/status/14…

Kane's career so far has been filled with numerous individual accomplishments. Despite failing to win any major trophies with the club, Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three different occasions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot for a third season (also 2015-16 & 2016-17), becoming only the third player to win the award as many as three times, after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3). Magic. 3 - Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot for a third season (also 2015-16 & 2016-17), becoming only the third player to win the award as many as three times, after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3). Magic. https://t.co/McsAaFLjQJ

Kane also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup. In his 12 years with the club, Kane has amassed 364 appearances, scoring 233 goals in the process.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger



via: Defensa Central



#THFC #RMFC Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Harry Kane. They will move for him should they fail to sign Mbappe or Haaland in the summer.via: Defensa Central Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Harry Kane. They will move for him should they fail to sign Mbappe or Haaland in the summer.via: Defensa Central#THFC #RMFC https://t.co/vNWZmV7rN9

Kane was the subject of multiple bids from Manchester City last summer, with all of them being turned down by club chairman Daniel Levy. With the player reportedly worth £90 million, Tottenham would benefit greatly from his sale as the player's contract runs out in 2024.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury