5 players you forgot played for Chelsea

Chelsea have been among the most successful English clubs of the 21st century. Ever since Roman Abramovich’s takeover, they have entered their best spell ever and been coached by some of the best in the business such as Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel. The Londoners have won plenty of silverware during this period.

The Blues have spent a whopping €2.44 billion in transfer fees since 2000, more than any Premier League club. While this has produced results and won trophies, some players have had their careers stalled at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's way of hiring new managers frequently leads to players becoming surplus to requirements

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Ok give me your top 3 Chelsea managers from this list. Just a reminder that Roberto Di Matteo was the only @ChampionsLeague winning manager for Chelsea. Ok give me your top 3 Chelsea managers from this list. Just a reminder that Roberto Di Matteo was the only @ChampionsLeague winning manager for Chelsea. https://t.co/QyC9LVFBOC

Chelsea’s ruthless ideology of sacking managers after a two or three-year spell has led to short-term success. However, it also leads to the downfall of many players. For instance, a player bought by manager A might not fit into the scheme of things for manager B and fall out of favor.

With that said, let’s take a look at five such players who didn’t have a memorable time at Chelsea.

#5 Fabio Borini

Fabio Borini is known for his infamous time at Liverpool

Fabio Borini is known for his disappointing spell with Liverpool in the early 2010s. Before that, however, Borini was on Chelsea's books. The Italian forward played for the reigning Champions League champions for a brief period between 2009 and 2011.

The Anfield flop won three trophies for The Blues, including the 2009-10 Premier League title and the 2009-10 FA Cup. Despite being prolific for the Chelsea U23 side, he got just eight chances in the senior team, games in which he failed to find the back of the net even once.

SPORF @Sporf



Clubs: Chelsea, Roma & Liverpool

Seasons: 3

Goals Scored: 7



Now set to join AC Milan...🤔 Fabio Borini:Clubs: Chelsea, Roma & LiverpoolSeasons: 3Goals Scored: 7Now set to join AC Milan...🤔 Fabio Borini:👕 Clubs: Chelsea, Roma & Liverpool📅 Seasons: 3⚽️ Goals Scored: 7Now set to join AC Milan...🤔 https://t.co/t8EwpYZh5m

He impressed in 2010-11 while on loan at Swansea. Brendan Rodgers was an admirer of the Italian’s abilities and signed him for Liverpool in 2012. After multiple failed moves since then, the left-winger is now earning his wages at Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk.

#4 Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt was unable to dispossess Ashley Cole from the role of first-choice left-back

Patrick van Aanholt was part of the youth setup at Cobham. He played for both the U18 and U23 sides before moving on to the senior team. The Dutch left-back played just eight times for The Blues, only two of which were in the Premier League.

The current Galatasaray number 6 faced stiff competition from Ashley Cole at Stamford Bridge. With Cole being arguably the best left-back in Premier League history, van Aanholt stood no chance of finding a regular place in the team.

Patrick van Aanholt @pvanaanholt A servant of the game, you gave yourself to club and country and captained those around you to be the best they can be. Good luck in retirement John Terry thank you for all you have given to football A servant of the game, you gave yourself to club and country and captained those around you to be the best they can be. Good luck in retirement John Terry thank you for all you have given to football ❤️ https://t.co/nT7a4tp8Hn

The Dutchman has had two relatively fruitful spells in the Premier League, first with Sunderland and then with Crystal Palace. Although he was no world-beater, he did a fine job for a mid-table club. At the national level, van Aanholt earned 19 caps.

