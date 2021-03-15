5 players you forgot played for Juventus

Juventus are the most successful team in Italy, with more league and league cup titles than anyone in history. Their stature in world football has attracted many top stars from around the globe, and Juventus now boast arguably the world's best player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the glamour which comes with lifting titles and taking home fat pay cheques doesn't always guarantee individual success at a club.

Five players who once turned out for Juventus

There have been many great players who came to Turin with plenty of expectations but couldn't live up to them.

Their legacy in the fabled Juventus Stadium is nothing more than just a mere footnote, which means most of the footballing world might have forgotten they ever played in the black and white stripes.

On that note, let's take a look at five such players whom you probably didn't know played for Juventus:

#5 Benedikt Howedes

Benedikt Howedes scored one goal in Serie A from three appearances with Juventus.

A legendary figure at Schalke for his leadership and more than a decade long service, Benedikt Howedes arrived at Juventus in 2017 on an ill-fated loan spell.

Advertisement

His experience at the top level should've helped him slot right into their set-up, but the German centre-back instead struggled for first-team opportunities at Juventus.

Benedikt Howedes

2 appearances

1 goal 👊👏⚫⚪

pic.twitter.com/1HGS2PUCFW — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 15, 2018

He played just three league games that season. Despite winning the league, Howedes moved on at the end of his term.

Howedes subsequently plied his trade in Russia's Premier League with Lokomotiv Moscow for two years before hanging up his boots last year.

#4 Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka played just two league games in a half-season loan spell with Juventus.

The former journeyman has represented a bevy of top clubs around Europe, including Juventus, but his stint lasted with the Bianconeri lasted just six months.

Advertisement

Arriving from Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua in the January of 2012, Nicolas Anelka was a pale shadow of his illustrious self, making just two league appearances till the end of the season.

A very happy birthday to former Blue, Nicolas Anelka 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/tYYI7OwyO2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 14, 2021

The Bianconeri decided against making his move permanent despite Anelka being released on a free transfer that summer. The Frenchman then went on to join West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT