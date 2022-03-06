5 players you forgot played for Manchester City

Manchester City have experienced unprecedented domestic success over the last decade. Since their takeover in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour, the Cityzens have dominated English football. They have won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cups. However, City have been relatively poor in the UEFA Champions League as they continue to chase their maiden title.

It is safe to say that the blue half of Manchester have won most of their trophies since the influx of money in the last 14 years. A lot of their recent players would feature in their all-time greatest XI. However, they have also had certain players who aren’t remembered fondly.

Manchester City have let go of some promising players

From Shaun Goater and Benjani to Sergio Aguero and David Silva, loyal Manchester City fans have seen it all. Even during their glory days, they have seen players struggle at their club. Some of these talented players went on to perform well at other clubs.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five players you forgot have played for Manchester City.

#5 Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is not remembered for his exploits for Man City

It is hard to forget a footballer who is still only 22, but that is precisely the case with Brahim Diaz. Touted as the “next big thing,” Diaz has already been on the books of Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan. However, not many fans remember his time in England.

He joined Man City’s youth academy in 2014 and played a few games for their main team before being purchased by Real Madrid for £15.5 million. The Spanish youngster appeared 15 times for the reigning Premier League champions and scored a couple of goals.

Despite being prolific for their youth sides, the Cityzens sold him for a massive profit as he was surplus to requirements. Diaz couldn’t crack it in La Liga either and is now earning his wages at Milan. Due to his age, the attacking midfielder still has a lot of time to turn his career around.

#4 Denis Suarez

Denis Suarez wasn't given enough time to shine at the club

Already the second Spaniard on this list, Denis Suarez failed at Manchester City. The Manchester-based club bought the midfielder in 2011, aged just 17. Despite his potential, he was too young to compete in the Premier League.

After a couple of years at the Etihad Stadium, he packed his bags for a permanent move back to Spain in 2013. The Spanish international impressed while playing for their U23 side. However, he couldn’t translate those performances during the two games he played for the senior side.

It is hard to understand why they bought him at such a young age if they weren’t willing to wait for his development. Suarez joined Barcelona B in 2013 and and went on to play 71 times for Barcelona. He currently represents La Liga side Celta Vigo and is a forgotten man in England.

#3 Ben Mee

Ben Mee couldn't become a regular for The Cityzens

Ben Mee is an established Premier League defender. The Englishman has played 376 times for Burnley and is an indispensable part of their side. The Burnley skipper was a youth player at Manchester City and played one game for their main team.

Mee was born in Sale, a town in Greater Manchester. The centre-back was known for his leadership and defensive awareness during his days at the Manchester City academy. He made his first-team debut against West Bromwich Albion in the League Cup in 2010.

Sadly, that was his first and last match for the club. After a couple of loan moves, Mee was sold to Burnley for a nominal fee. He has become one of the Clarets' greatest players of the 21st century. Despite his proficiency in the Premier League, he is not remembered for his exploits at the Etihad Stadium.

#2 Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge had a forgetful time at Man City

Daniel Sturridge formed one of the greatest strike partnerships in the history of the Premier League with Luis Suarez at Liverpool. He scored 22 goals in the 2013-14 campaign as Liverpool came close to winning their first-ever Premier League title. Overall, he scored 68 goals in 160 matches for The Reds.

Although injuries haunted him for much of his career, Sturridge had a more-than-decent stint at Anfield. During his peak under Brendan Rodgers, Sturridge was one of the best strikers in the league. Fans also remember his time at Chelsea. However, only a few can recollect him donning the Man City jersey.

“Studge” spent the last three years of his academy days in the blue half of Manchester. He played 32 times for the senior squad, scoring six times and recording four assists. Sturridge is currently playing for Perth Glory in the Australian top-flight.

#1 Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel joined the academy during his father's stint at the Etihad Stadium

Peter Schmeichel is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League. Although he enjoyed a fruitful time at Manchester United, he retired after playing for their rivals, Manchester City. His son, Kasper, joined the Man City academy in 2002.

Kasper Schmeichel was at the Etihad Stadium for seven years, during which time he played on ten occasions. The Danish goalkeeper was down the pecking order and left the club in 2009. He has been with Leicester City since 2011 and has cemented his place in the club’s history.

The Foxes skipper has played 460 times for the club. A part of the 2015-16 Premier League winning side, Schmeichel has been one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in recent times. Despite his legacy at Leicester, not many have fond memories of his Manchester City days.

