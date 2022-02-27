5 players you forgot played for Manchester United

Manchester United spent a lot of money last summer, bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Despite improving their squad in certain key areas, the Red Devils haven’t been able to keep up pace with clubs such as Manchester City and Liverpool.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last summer, United haven't fared much better under interim manager Ralf Ranknick. It's ironic that a club who are finding it hard to find a suitable manager was once blessed with an all-time great in Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United have let go of many youth academy graduates

Sir Alex Ferguson helped United win 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies and several other honors during a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford. Although they were the most successful club during the Scot's tenure, a few academy graduates had forgetful careers with the Red Devils.

Let’s look at five players to have played for Manchester United that you probably forgot.

#5 Ryan Shawcross

Ryan Shawcross went on to become a Stoke City legend

Ryan Shawcross will go down as a Stoke City legend. The defender played 453 times for the Potters between 2007 and 2021. Before his long-lasting relationship with the Staffordshire-based club, Shawcross was at Manchester United.

The Englishman spent six years at Old Trafford, including four years at the academy. He was only able to rack up two appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson due to the sheer number of world-class defenders at the Scottish manager's disposal.

Shawcross went on to become a reliable centre-back for Stoke City. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League and played ten seasons of top-flight football with them before getting relegated in 2017-18. The former Manchester United man is now an assistant coach at Fort Lauderdale CF.

#4 Danny Simpson

Danny Simpson was a part of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League

Danny Simpson is a two-time Premier League winner. The right-back was part of the Red Devils’ academy from 2003-2006. Post his graduation, he represented the senior team for four years. But he was often loaned out for some regular game time.

Simpson played eight times for Alex Ferguson’s side. However, he was way down the pecking order at Old Trafford and left the club in 2010. The English defender had two noteworthy spells in the Premier League, first with Newcastle United and then at Leicester City.

Having already won the English top-flight title with United in 2007-08, Simpson won another Premier League winners’ medal when the Foxes won the league against all odds in 2015-16.

Simpson, currently at Bristol City, has had a successful career but isn’t remembered fondly in Manchester.

