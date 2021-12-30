5 players who have been fouled the most in the Premier League this season

Scoring goals and providing assists in the Premier League is a dream for many. Superstars from all over the world try their luck at it, but only a handful manage to make it into the history books.

Not being the top goalscorer or assist provider in the Premier League is hardly the end of the world, though. Players can impact the game in several more ways.

Being able to draw a foul may not seem like much, but that particular skill can have a massive impact on the outcome. It can take the pressure off during a tense situation or even lead to a decisive penalty - the possibilities are endless.

Having a player who gets fouled often can come in surprisingly handy, and today, we’ll tell you which players have mastered that particular art.

Here are five players who have been fouled the most in the Premier League this season:

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 42

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is one of the most electrifying players in the Premier League right now. The Englishman is exceptional with the ball, has plenty of pace and loves to use neat skills and tricks to get around defenders.

Unable to track his quick feet, opposition players often bring him down. This season alone, Saka has been fouled 42 times in the Premier League, proving how tough it is to contain him.

GoonerNick @nickvann1987__ 🔴⚪️ All of ESR & Saka’s Premier League goals so far this season 💯⚪️🔴 🔴⚪️ All of ESR & Saka’s Premier League goals so far this season 💯⚪️🔴 https://t.co/ebvmcpfIt7

Saka, who has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, has featured in 19 Premier League games for the Gunners. The 20-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists, but numbers alone cannot define the contribution he makes.

Saka is the best ball carrier in the Arsenal squad right now and his game is only expected to improve as the years go by.

#4 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) - 43

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Newcastle United left-winger Allain Saint-Maximin may not be one of the hottest names in the Premier League, but he’s certainly worth keeping an eye on. The 24-year-old winger has a knack for producing the goods against the toughest opponents and often proves to be a handful for defenders.

Saint-Maximin has drawn 43 fouls in the Premier League this season - the highest by a Newcastle United player.

The former OGC Nice player loves to cut in from the right when an opportunity presents itself and is also an excellent crosser. The Frenchman is also never shy of tracking back and regularly helps out at the back.

Samuel @SamueILFC Allan Saint-Maximin. Absolute baller. He’s so, so good. Allan Saint-Maximin. Absolute baller. He’s so, so good.

Saint-Maximin has scored four goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this season. The goal against Manchester United on matchday 19 has been his most memorable goal of the season so far.

