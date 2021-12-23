5 players who could be the future of Liverpool

Among the Premier League's elite teams, Liverpool have built the most continuity over the last few seasons. The Merseyside giants' owners, the Fenway Sports Group, are notoriously thrifty in the transfer market. As a result, Liverpool do not have the luxury to match the spending of their rivals such as Manchester City.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has, instead, built a solid system at the club. Liverpool's stability means they do not need to run through managers, unlike Chelsea. However, all signs indicate that Klopp intends to take a sabbatical after his contract with Liverpool expires in 2024.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @JamesPearceLFC] 🚨 NEW: Barring a change of heart, Jurgen Klopp will take a break from football in 2024, when his current contract expires. By that point, his Anfield reign will have spanned nearly nine years. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Barring a change of heart, Jurgen Klopp will take a break from football in 2024, when his current contract expires. By that point, his Anfield reign will have spanned nearly nine years. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] https://t.co/H5lT5AnTBb

Liverpool will need to revamp their squad in a few years time

Liverpool's world-class squad is showing no signs of slowing down. However, the harsh reality is that Klopp's likely exit in 2024 could coincide with a decline in quality. While still performing at an elite level right now, most of Liverpool's key players could be past their peak by the time the German tactician's contract runs out.

That includes the likes of Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They all form the nucleus of the Reds' current squad, but will be past 30 in 2024.

With Liverpool continuing to be severely restricted in the transfer market, they will likely have no choice but to turn to their academy for reinforcements.

Fortunately, the Reds have consistently produced talented players in recent years, and have even sold many of them for healthy profits. Rhian Brewster, Dominic Solanke, Harry Wilson and Andre Wisdom all came up through Liverpool's academy before departing in relatively big-money moves.

On that note, here are five players who could go on to become an integral part of Liverpool's future:

#5 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate (right) stops Crystal Palace's Wilfrid Zaha.

Signed from RB Leipzig at the start of the ongoing season for £36 million, 22-year-old Ibrahima Konate already looks like a shrewd purchase.

The centre-back remains behind Van Dijk, Matip and Fabinho in the pecking order, but has impressed in the few opportunities that have come his way. He notably appeared comfortable against Cristiano Ronaldo in Liverpool's 5-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Tall, strong and very quick, the French international has all the necessary physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League. With Van Dijk and Matip advancing in age, Konate can be expected to marshall Liverpool's defence with confidence over the next decade.

#4 Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp has done a terrific job of blending youth with experience in his Liverpool squad, and Curtis Jones is a good example of it. The 20-year-old midfielder has already made over 50 first-team appearances, and has started in multiple big games for Klopp's side, scoring eight goals.

Not short of confidence, Jones is a clever dribbler, and isn't afraid to go for goal from distance. Capable of playing in a deeper role as well as an advanced position, it's only a matter of time before he receives a maiden England call-up.

