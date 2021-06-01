5 players with most goal contributions in the 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 European football season was heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the beautiful game somehow managed to ramble on without the presence of fans at stadiums for large parts of the campaign.

Four out of the top five leagues in Europe had a new champion, with Bayern Munich retaining their Bundesliga crown after what proved to be a tricky top-flight season. Lille's Ligue 1 triumph was undoubtedly the achievement of the season, while Inter Milan's first Serie A victory in a decade also turned out to be a monumental feat.

While the 2020-21 season produced a series of unusual results due to several factors like injuries and a grueling schedule, the usual suspects continued to bang in the goals for club and country.

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski enjoyed another outstanding season in front of goal, as he scored a staggering 41 league goals to break Gerd Muller's long-standing Bundesliga record.

The Poland captain topped the goalscoring chart, but did he have more goal contributions than any player in Europe in the 2020-21 season? Let's find out.

#5 Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur, 50 goal contributions

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane topped the Premier League for goals and assists, as he single-handedly carried a lackluster Tottenham Hotspur side on his shoulders. The England captain is one of the most complete forwards of his generation and is reportedly looking for a move this summer, with Spurs currently unable to compete for trophies.

In 49 appearances across all competitions, Kane recorded 33 goals and 17 assists, taking his tally up to 50 goal contributions in the 2020-21 season. He is amongst the favorites to win the Golden Boot at the European Championships later this month, having already done so at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Harry Kane is just the second player in Premier League history with more goals and more assists than any other player.



Golden Boot and Playmaker award winner. 🙌#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/pK7p5uWcJI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 1, 2021

The Englishman's future will be one of the major talking points of the summer transfer window, with Manchester City and Chelsea reportedly keeping tabs on him.

#4 Lionel Messi | Barcelona, 52 goal contributions

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi recovered from a slow start to rack up 52 goal contributions in the 2020-21 season, as he notched up 38 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. The Argentine great won yet another La Liga Golden Boot and also got his hands on the Copa del Rey, although the Catalans failed to make their presence felt in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will finally play together at club level 😍 pic.twitter.com/k868kuEQMq — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 31, 2021

Messi's future was a major topic of discussion last summer, as he announced his desire to leave Barcelona. However, since the turn of the year, things seem to have changed, with the Argentine now edging closer to a contract extension at the Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has aged like fine wine and is still undoubtedly the biggest match-winner in world football.

