5 players with most goal contributions in the Premier League since the 2017-18 season

Goals do not come easy in the Premier League. With defenders and goalkeepers of the highest quality present in the league, it is a task to time and again find a way past them.

The intensity and toughness of England's top-tier football make it challenging for any forward to find success. To overcome this, only consistency and hard work have come of help to the attackers.

In the modern era of football, it has only gotten more difficult to score goals in the Premier League. Despite that, many forwards have been quite good at finding goals at regular intervals.

Some of these players have not just been impressive with their goal-scoring but also with their ability to create goals for their teammates.

Here, we take a look at the top footballers who have the highest number of goal contributions since the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

#5 Jamie Vardy (112)

Jamie Vardy remains one of the most underrated strikers in the football world right now

If there's one player for Leicester City who has shown incredible consistency in his game, it has to be Jamie Vardy. Ever since winning the league title in the 2015-16 season, the English striker has scored in two digits every season.

With his amazing runs and smart finishing, it hasn't been difficult for Vardy to find goals. Since the 2017-18 season, he has scored 91 league goals in the Premier League, averaging 18.2 goals per season.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2019-20 season after having scored 23 league goals.

Vardy has also been instrumental in setting up goals for his teammates, having registered 21 assists in the past five seasons. In total, the Englishman has had 112 goal contributions in 165 matches since the 2017-18 season.

#4 Raheem Sterling (112)

Raheem Sterling is likely to leave Manchester City this summer

Despite controversies surrounding him time and again, Raheem Sterling hasn't let it affect his performance. The English forward has been a key player for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ever since joining them from Liverpool in the 2015-16 season.

Sterling's blistering pace, quick feet and fine goal-scoring abilities have proved to be a blessing for City. Over the past five seasons, the Englishman has enjoyed a good spell in front of goal, having scored 78 league goals.

B/R Football @brfootball



292 games (most)

120 goals (third most)

85 assists (third most)

4x Premier League

4x League Cup

1x FA Cup

2x Community Shield



Made his mark at Manchester City Raheem Sterling under Pep Guardiola:292 games (most)120 goals (third most)85 assists (third most)4x Premier League4x League Cup1x FA Cup2x Community ShieldMade his mark at Manchester City Raheem Sterling under Pep Guardiola:▪️ 292 games (most)▪️ 120 goals (third most)▪️ 85 assists (third most)▪️ 4x Premier League▪️ 4x League Cup▪️ 1x FA Cup▪️ 2x Community Shield Made his mark at Manchester City 🌟 https://t.co/aQ72reSSiV

The right-footed winger has done an impressive job even in the assists department. He has registered 34 assists in total since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Sterling has contributed to 112 league goals in 161 matches over the past five seasons and has won four Premier League titles in the process.

He will now hope to continue the same with Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.

#3 Son Heung-min (114)

Son Heung-min deserves more appreciation for his contributions

While Harry Kane has earned a lot of plaudits playing for Tottenham Hotspur, the contributions of Son Heung-min have been no less. The South Korean forward has been a top player for Spurs given his versatility and effectiveness in attack.

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in the 2015-16 season, Son has become one of the most highly rated players in the Premier League. His ability to score and set up goals has truly come to Tottenham's rescue more often than not.

Son has scored 75 Premier League goals and registered 39 assists since the start of the 2017-18 season. The 30-year-old has contributed in 114 league goals over the past five seasons.

He was one of the star performers last season, having scored 23 league goals and winning the Golden Boot jointly with Mohamed Salah.

#2 Harry Kane (136)

Harry Kane has been one of the most consistent goal-scorers in England's top-tier football

Very few players have managed to score 20 or more goals in the Premier League as frequently as Harry Kane has. The English striker has achieved this feat five times in his career.

Kane has been a phenomenal act when it comes to scoring goals in the top-flight of English football. With 183 league goals to his name, he's currently the fifth highest goal-scorer in the Premier League.

SPORTbible @sportbible



He managed it in 104 less appearances than second placed Wayne Rooney. Harry Kane now has the record for most away goals scored by a player in Premier League history - 95 goals in 139 appearances.He managed it in 104 less appearances than second placed Wayne Rooney. Harry Kane now has the record for most away goals scored by a player in Premier League history - 95 goals in 139 appearances.He managed it in 104 less appearances than second placed Wayne Rooney. 😳 https://t.co/09bXxmyLkD

In the past five seasons, Kane has managed to score 105 league goals and register 31 assists. With 136 goal contributions, no English player has managed to contribute more since the start of the 2017-18 season.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the Season award in the 2020-21 season with 23 goals and 14 assists.

#1 Mohamed Salah (168)

Mohamed Salah has been a goal-scoring machine for Liverpool

Words do not suffice to describe the impact Mohamed Salah has had in the Premier League ever since joining Liverpool from Roma in the 2017-18 season. With his superb ability to score goals from the right wing, the Egyptian has been almost unstoppable at times.

Under Jurgen Klopp's management, Salah has grown into one of the finest wingers in the football world right now. Since making his debut for Liverpool, the 30-year-old forward has gone on to score 118 league goals for the Reds.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy all goals from another great goalscoring season A third @PremierLeague Golden Boot for @MoSalah Enjoy allgoals from another great goalscoring season A third @PremierLeague Golden Boot for @MoSalah 👏Enjoy all 2️⃣3️⃣ goals from another great goalscoring season 🔥 https://t.co/xGoiNcMaa7

Using his incredible pace, mind-boggling dribbling and brilliant ability to beat past defenders, Salah has been quite instrumental in creating goals as well. The Egyptian winger has registered 46 assists in the league since the 2017-18 season, taking his goal contributions to 164 in the past five seasons.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Son with 23 goals. He also won the Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far