5 players with the most goal involvements in the Premier League since 2020/21

The Premier League is arguably the best league in European football, if not in the world. The nerve wrecking drama, coupled with tense situations throughout the campaign, makes it an incredible watch for every fan, even the neutrals. However, the aspect that catches the most eye-balls is the brilliance of certain players, especially in the final third of the pitch.

The last two Premier League seasons has multiple stars hit their professional peak

Since the 2020-21 season, nearly every Premier League team that has found success has done so due to their prolific attackers. Regardless of the system employed by the manager, these players have flourished due to their mere ability to function at a high level week-in & week-out.

On that note, let's take a look at five players with the most goal involvements in the Premier League since the 2020-21 season.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne- 41

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the finest footballers of the current generation and the Belgian star has proved the same in recent seasons.

Since arriving to Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, he has lifted the Premier League trophy on four occasions. He has played an instrumental part in three of them, including the last two seasons.

De Bruyne was a focal point of his side's turnaround in the second half of the 2020-21 season. He helped Manchester City pip the rest of the league to the title quite comfortably. In doing so, he racked up six goals and 12 assists in just 25 league games.

SPORTbible @sportbible 1x DFB-Pokal

1x DFL-Supercup

1x Belgian Pro League

1x Belgian Cup

1x Belgian Super Cup

3x Premier League

1x FA Cup

5x EFL Cup



🥇 1x Premier League POTS

🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY

🥇 3x Man City POTY



Happy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 1x DFB-Pokal1x DFL-Supercup1x Belgian Pro League1x Belgian Cup1x Belgian Super Cup3x Premier League1x FA Cup5x EFL Cup🥇 1x Premier League POTS🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY🥇 3x Man City POTYHappy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 🏆 1x DFB-Pokal🏆 1x DFL-Supercup🏆 1x Belgian Pro League🏆 1x Belgian Cup🏆 1x Belgian Super Cup🏆 3x Premier League🏆 1x FA Cup🏆 5x EFL Cup🥇 1x Premier League POTS🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY🥇 3x Man City POTYHappy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪 https://t.co/LEynNVzoqg

Last season has been no different as he has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 30 league games. He helped City lift their fourth title in five years.

His numbers saw the Belgian win the 'Premier League Player of the Season' in both seasons.

A gem of a midfielder, De Bruyne has had 41 goal involvements in 55 league games since the 2020-21 season, which is quite a feat for any midfielder.

#4 Bruno Fernandes - 46

Bruno Fernandes in action for Manchester United against Everton

Bruno Fernandes has been at the top of his game since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020. The club's chief creator has also scored some important goals along the way, especially in the last two seasons.

Although the Red Devils had a disastrous 2021-22 season, Fernandes still managed to score 10 goals and provide six assists in 36 Premier League games. However, this was a pretty average campaign, given the Portuguese star's sensational 2020-21 season.

The Old Trafford outfit finished second in the league table that season, as Fernandes smashed 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 league games. To put things into context, the playmaker has now contributed 46 goals in the last two seasons.

With the former Sporting CP star still at his professional peak, he is sure to add many more goals to his tally in the coming years.

#3 Son Heung-Min- 59

Son Heung-Min in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City

Son Heung-Min is finally getting the recognition he deserves after winning the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season. He shared it with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The South Korean scored 23 goals and provided seven assists in 35 league games as Tottenham Hotspur sealed fourth spot on the last day of the campaign. The Asian superstar was prolific for his side during the start of the season, when their primary goalscorer Harry Kane was largely anonymous.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 23 - Son Heung-min scored 23 non-penalty goals in the Premier League in 2021-22, five more than any other player:



23 - Son Heung-min

18 - Mohamed Salah

16 - Sadio Mané

15 - Jota, KDB, Vardy, Ronaldo



Curious. 23 - Son Heung-min scored 23 non-penalty goals in the Premier League in 2021-22, five more than any other player:23 - Son Heung-min18 - Mohamed Salah16 - Sadio Mané15 - Jota, KDB, Vardy, RonaldoCurious. https://t.co/Slf9xNrRfN

Son was just as incredible in the 2020-21 season, when he managed to bang in 17 goals and provide 10 assists in 37 league games. All in all, he has contributed 57 goals in 72 games over the last two seasons, thereby proving that Kane is not the only top attacker at the club.

#2 Mohamed Salah- 63

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best winger in world football since deciding to join Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. The Egyptian won his third Premier League Golden Boot in five seasons last season. He also won the Premier League Playmaker of the Year award.

The attacker had a sensational campaign as he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 league games. These numbers enabled Liverpool to fight for the league title until the last day of the season. They missed out on the title by just one point to Manchester City.

However, that was not the case in the 2020-21 season as they only managed to seal a top four spot in the final few weeks of the campaign. They faced a lot of injuries but managed to stay in the top four. A lot of this was possible due to Salah, who scored 22 goals and assisted five more in 37 matches.

The winger only has a year left on his contract and given his statistics, Liverpool will hope to tie him down to a new deal soon.

#1 Harry Kane- 63

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford

Harry Kane has arguably been the best centre-forward in English football for the last half a decade and his numbers back it up.

The England star was unbelievable under Jose Mourinho in the 2020-21 season. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and the Premier League Playmaker of the Year award. This was possible due to his 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 league games.

While Nuno Espirito Santos could not churn out similar performances from the striker at the start of last season, Antonio Conte certainly has. After scoring only once in the first four months, Kane scored 16 goals in the second half of the season, while also providing nine assists.

These numbers mean that Kane has now contributed to 63 goals in 72 league games over the last two seasons. It will not be a surprise if he continues his fine goal-scoring form in the next campaign as well.

