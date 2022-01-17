5 players with most goals from outside the box in Premier League since 2015-16 season

The Premier League is arguably the most tactically sound footballing league on the planet. Filled with top-drawer coaches, the league hardly offers players any breathing room inside the penalty area, which makes scoring an exceptionally difficult job. Testing keepers from range is an option, of course, but that trait is exceptionally difficult to master.

Today, we will take a look at some individuals who have become masters of the craft and have scored an audacious number of long-rangers.

Here are five players with the most outside-the-box goals since the 2015-16 Premier League season:

#5 Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) - 14 goals

England, Spain, Germany and back in England again, Philippe Coutinho has enjoyed quite a ride over the last four years. The Brazilian attacking midfielder first came into the spotlight during the 2012-13 Premier League season at Liverpool. He quickly became a fan favorite at Anfield and featured regularly for the Reds until January 2018.

Barcelona lapped him up as Neymar’s replacement, but the Brazilian never managed to justify the hype at the Camp Nou. He then spent a season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he delivered his best performance in a Champions League semi-final contest against Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have tried to offload him a few times now, but have had to settle for a loan transfer to Aston Villa for now. He netted on his Villa debut and is set to make a big splash in his favorite league.

Throughout his Liverpool career, Coutinho was known for his free-kicks and pile drivers from distance. For the Reds, Coutinho netted 41 goals in six seasons, 28 of which came since the 2015-16 season.

Out of his 28 goals for the Reds, 14 were from outside the penalty area.

#4 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 14 goals

Three-time Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez is the only winger on our little list today. The Algerian international is quick with the ball at his feet, possesses impressive vision and, most importantly, packs a killer left foot. There’s hardly anyone better than Mahrez in his position in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola knows just how to make the most of him.

Mahrez first broke onto the scene with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season. The winger scored 17 times and provided 10 assists in the Premier League as the Foxes bagged their maiden title win. Manchester City acquired his services ahead of the 2018-19 season and he has since been everpresent in Guardiola’s team.

Slotting home from the spot. Riyad Mahrez has scored more goals (12) across all competitions than any other Man City player this season.Slotting home from the spot. Riyad Mahrez has scored more goals (12) across all competitions than any other Man City player this season.Slotting home from the spot. 🎯 https://t.co/m9mr03t5nt

The 30-year-old has a penchant for testing keepers with long rangers, which adds a unique dimension to his attacking play. Over 213 Premier League games since 2015-16, Mahrez has scored 68 times and provided 52 assists.

14 of his 68 goals have come from outside the opposition penalty box.

