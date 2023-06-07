5 players with most goals scored in the 21st century

Prolific goal scorers play a vital role in football by providing a consistent source of goals for their teams. Their ability to find the back of the net with regularity brings confidence and momentum to their side, often leading to victories.

These players have the power to change the outcome of a match in an instant, turning a close game into a resounding triumph. Their presence on the field instils fear in the opposing team's defence, forcing them to allocate extra resources to neutralize the threat.

Prolific goal scorers not only contribute to their team's success by directly increasing the scoreline but also inspire and motivate their teammates to perform at their best. They are often the focal point of attacking strategies and provide an invaluable offensive spark, making them indispensable assets to any football team.

Let's take a look at five players with the most goals scored in the 21st century.

(Note: Goals scored in Europe's top five leagues, other cup and international competitions have been included)

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 456 goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's illustrious career has solidified his status as one of the most prolific and charismatic strikers in football history. He retired from football a few days ago and it goes without saying that the 'Lion' has left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

Known for his incredible skill set and larger-than-life personality, Ibrahimovic has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and AC Milan.

His best qualities as a striker are evident in his exceptional goal-scoring ability, marked by an impressive array of finishes, including powerful shots, acrobatic volleys and exquisite headers.

Ibrahimovic's imposing physical presence, combined with his remarkable technical skills, allows him to hold up the ball, create space for himself and link up effectively with teammates.

Ibrahimovic, who started his career in 1999, has scored a total of 456 goals for club and country in the 21st century.

#4 Karim Benzema - 457 goals

Karim Benzema seems to have called it a day on his career in Europe's top five leagues. After 14 glorious years at Real Madrid, the iconic striker has now signed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad.

Benzema possesses a unique set of qualities that make him one of the best strikers of the modern era. His exceptional technique and ball control allow him to manoeuvre effortlessly in tight spaces and maintain possession under pressure.

Benzema's clinical finishing ability, both inside and outside the box, made him a reliable goal scorer throughout his career. Additionally, his intelligent movement off the ball and superb positioning enable him to find scoring opportunities and create space for his teammates.

Benzema's ability to link up play and contribute to the build-up further showcases his versatility and understanding of the game, solidifying his status as a complete striker of the modern era. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has scored 457 goals in the 21st century.

#3 Robert Lewandowski - 558 goals

Robert Lewandowski's prowess as a striker is unparalleled and he has established himself as one of the best and most prolific goalscorers in the modern era.

His lethal finishing ability, aided by his impeccable technique and clinical precision, consistently places him among the top scorers in every competition he participates in.

Lewandowski's remarkable consistency and hunger for goals make him a relentless force on the pitch, regularly surpassing the 30-goal mark in a single season.

Furthermore, his versatility as a striker allows him to excel in various positions and play styles, proving his adaptability and all-around excellence. The Polish icon has scored a total of 558 goals for club and country in the 21st century.

#2 Lionel Messi - 806 goals

Lionel Messi's goalscoring ability is simply extraordinary, placing him among the greatest goalscorers in football history. His exceptional dribbling skills, agility and close ball control enable him to navigate through tight spaces and evade defenders with ease, creating scoring opportunities.

Messi's impeccable shooting technique, both with his left and right foot, allows him to unleash accurate and powerful shots from various angles and distances.

Moreover, his incredible vision and playmaking abilities enable him to create his own goalscoring chances and also provide assists for his teammates, highlighting his complete offensive prowess. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 806 goals for club and country in his career in the 21st century.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 818 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the most prolific and consistent goalscorers in football history.

His incredible athleticism, speed and strength allow him to outpace and overpower defenders, creating scoring opportunities for himself. Ronaldo's superb heading ability is a standout feature, as he often scores remarkable goals with his aerial prowess.

Furthermore, his clinical finishing and ability to score from various positions on the field demonstrate his versatility and effectiveness as a goalscoring machine. Ronaldo has scored a whopping 816 goals for club and country in the 21st century.

