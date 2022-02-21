5 players with the most goals scored under Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone is one of the most successful managers in the game, especially in the last decade.

The former midfielder has done a commendable job at Atletico Madrid since assuming their reins more than a decade ago. Simeone has delivered two La Liga titles in the last eight years at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos have also fared well in Europe under the Argentine tactician. They have reached two Champions League finals in the last decade, and won the Europa League twice.

Ten years ago today, Diego Simeone was appointed Atletico Madrid manager.

Simeone's coaching philosophy involves setting his team up in a compact defensive shape, making it difficult for the opposition to score. Despite his reputation as an overly defensive-minded manager, many attacking players, especially goalscorers, have thrived under him.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals scored under Diego Simeone:

#5 Koke - 44 goals

Koke (right) has found success under Simeone (left).

Koke is one of the most underrated midfielders in the game at the moment. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old is one of the last vestiges of the true one-club man, having spent his entire career at Atletico Madrid since debuting in 2009.

The Spain international has made nearly 500 appearances for the Rojiblancos under Diego Simeone, contributing 44 goals and 106 assists. He bagged six goals and 14 assists in 2013-14 as Atletico won their first La Liga title in 15 years.

OptaJose @OptaJose 22 - Koke has scored the @atletienglish fastest goal in Europa League . Express 22 - Koke has scored the @atletienglish fastest goal in Europa League . Express https://t.co/klpcXv8mbH

Koke has been the epitome of consistency in a brilliant but often underrated Atletico team. Although his goal contributions have dried up over the years, he remains a key player under Simeone.

The Argentine recently said about the player, who has scored just once in over 80 games since 2019-20:

"Koke is an extremely important player for us, for the way he plays, for the way he interprets tactics. Since we arrived here he has developed a great deal and today he is one of the best players in La Liga. Everything he is achieving is based on his efforts and hard work and that is great for anyone."

Koke has one assist in 30 games across competitions this season.

#4 Angel Correa - 58 goals

Angel Correa (left) has been a key player under Simeone (right).

Angel Correa has been one of the most consistent, if not spectacular, players to have played under Diego Simeone.

Since arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer of 2015, Correa has made over 350 appearances across competitions, bagging 58 goals and 52 assists. He played every league game in their triumphant campaign last season, contributing nine goals and eight assists.

Correa has seemingly continued from where he left off last season. He has 15 goal contributions (11 goals, four assists) in what has been a dismal campaign for Atletico.

OptaJose @OptaJose 7 - Atlético de Madrid's Ángel Correa is the top scorer in the Top 5 European Leagues in the 2022 year alongside Robert Lewandowski (7). Brilliant. 7 - Atlético de Madrid's Ángel Correa is the top scorer in the Top 5 European Leagues in the 2022 year alongside Robert Lewandowski (7). Brilliant. https://t.co/yPbbSyGDFR

Seven of those strikes have come this year, making Correa the joint top-scorer across Europe's top five leagues in 2022.

