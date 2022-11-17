5 players with most goals scored in FIFA World Cup playing in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off this week and fans are waiting with bated breath for the beautiful game's showpiece event. It will be a spectacle for people all around the world as some of the greatest players battle it out for the biggest prize in the game.

It's impossible not to talk about records when the World Cup is being discussed. It is the biggest event in football and players who deliver on the biggest stage always hold a special place in the hearts of football fans.

On that note, let's take a look at five players with the most goals at the World Cup playing in Qatar.

#5 Neymar (Brazil) - 6 goals

Brazil v Ghana - International Friendly

Neymar is Brazil's main man heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is without a doubt the greatest attacking talent that Brazil have produced in the recent past. Neymar has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 appearances for PSG so far this term. Neymar has scored 75 international goals for Brazil and is just three goals away from overtaking Pele as Brazil's leading goalscorer.

That underlines the greatness of Neymar. He is expected to have an excellent outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Brazil are considered to be one of the favorites to go all the way. He has scored six goals in 10 games at the World Cup.

#4 Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Harry Kane picked up the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after scoring six goals in the tournament. Kane is one of the best strikers of his generation. Despite having no dearth of attacking wealth, England's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will depend greatly on Kane's form.

The 29-year-old has got off to a good start to the 2022-23 season and is in pretty good form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Kane has scored six goals in six matches at the World Cup and will be keen to add plenty more to his tally.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 75 games

◎ 51 goals

◉ 0.68 goals per game William Hill @WilliamHill And finally, get Jason Cummings and Harry Souttar in your Fantasy teams. And finally, get Jason Cummings and Harry Souttar in your Fantasy teams. 😉🇦🇺 https://t.co/LrK60K9IYt Harry Kane has the best goals-per-game ratio of any player with 5+ caps going to the 2022 World Cup:◎ 75 games◎ 51 goals◉ 0.68 goals per game twitter.com/WilliamHill/st… Harry Kane has the best goals-per-game ratio of any player with 5+ caps going to the 2022 World Cup:◎ 75 games◎ 51 goals◉ 0.68 goals per game twitter.com/WilliamHill/st…

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 7 goals

Portugal v Spain: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in his fifth World Cup. An explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the club among other things, is doing the rounds right now. It has definitely put the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the spotlight.

Ronaldo has scored seven goals in 17 appearances at the World Cup. He will wear the captain's armband for Portugal in Qatar and will lead his troops out to battle. Ronaldo, however, is no longer the phenomenon he used to be in his prime.

The 37-year-old has endured a difficult time this season, scoring just three goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for United.

#2 Luis Suarez (Uruguay) - 7 goals

Uruguay v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Luis Suarez is likely to be playing in his last World Cup. The Uruguayan striker is one of the best marksmen of the modern era and has been a force to be reckoned with for both club and country. He has scored 68 goals in 134 appearances for Uruguay in international football.

The 35-year-old has done a good job for Uruguay at the World Cup. In 13 appearances at the tournament, Suarez has scored seven goals. After stellar stints at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, 'El Pistolero' has now returned to his home country and currently plays for Nacional.

#1 Thomas Muller (Germany) - 10 goals

Germany v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Thomas Muller is one of the most underrated players of his generation. The versatile German forward has been a consistent performer for both club and country. He also has a penchant for delivering the goods on the biggest stage.

Muller has scored 10 goals in 16 World Cup appearances. He played a starring role in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph. The Bayern Munich forward scored five goals in six games in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and was named the 'Best Young Player of the tournament'.

Muller is 33 now and this is likely to be his last World Cup. He is in decent form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Muller has scored three goals and provided six assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Thomas Muller has scored 10 World Cup goals



Miroslav Klose holds the record with 16 goals



Will Muller be able to equal or even break that record at the upcoming World Cup? Thomas Muller has scored 10 World Cup goalsMiroslav Klose holds the record with 16 goalsWill Muller be able to equal or even break that record at the upcoming World Cup? 🇩🇪 Thomas Muller has scored 10 World Cup goals🔝 Miroslav Klose holds the record with 16 goals ⚽ Will Muller be able to equal or even break that record at the upcoming World Cup? https://t.co/1HdbNU1q4s

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes