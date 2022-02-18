5 players with the most goals scored under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the game's history. Since breaking out with Porto in the early 2000s, the Portuguese has created a niche for himself as one of the finest tactical minds in the game.

The current AS Roma boss is one of the few tacticians to have won league titles in four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy, Spain). He is also part of an exclusive group of managers to have won the UEFA Champions League with multiple teams.

Mourinho is not a purist's delight, as he often relies on 'parking the bus' tactics to frustrate the opposition, often at the cost of creative attacking free-flowing football. Nevertheless, his success is proof of the efficacy of the man's methods and playing philosophy.

While Jose Mourinho team is known for creatung robust defences, many prolific goalscorers have thrived under the 59-year-old. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals under Mourinho:

#5 Gonzalo Higuain - 57 goals

Gonzalo Higuain found success under Mourinho.

Gonzalo Higuain is one of the most prolific goalscorers of the last decade. The Inter Miami striker has scored over 300 goals in his club career.

The 34-year-old has played under a lot of top managers, but his 57 goals under Jose Mourinho is the most he has scored under any tactician. Higuain produced those strikes in three seasons at Real Madrid in the early 2010s. He netted 22 times in Los Blancos' triumphant 2011-12 La Liga campaign.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist is one of only two players to score 36 goals in a Serie A campaign.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 36 - Gonzalo #Higuain holds the Serie A record for most goals in a single season, scoring 36 goals in 35 games under the management of Maurizio #Sarri in 2015-16 to break Gunnar Nordahl's 66-year-old record. Pipita. 36 - Gonzalo #Higuain holds the Serie A record for most goals in a single season, scoring 36 goals in 35 games under the management of Maurizio #Sarri in 2015-16 to break Gunnar Nordahl's 66-year-old record. Pipita. https://t.co/EMsV1MTcsd

After a successful career in European football, Higuain now plies his trade in the MLS.

#4 Frank Lampard - 70 goals

Frank Lampard (left) was a terrific performer under Mourinho.

Frank Lampard is the only midfielder on this list. However, the Englishman deserves a mention as he enjoyed one of the most fruitful spells of his career under Jose Mourinho.

One of the most prolific goalscoring midfielders since the turn of the century, Lampard was a terrific performer in the Chelsea team of 2000s. The former player won three Premier League titles under Mourinho.

He scored an impressive 71 times in over 200 games under the Portuguese, which is the most he has scored under any manager. Lampard also provided 60 assists.

SPORF @Sporf Frank Lampard under Jose Mourinho:



🏟 215 Games

70 Goals

60 Assists



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3 Premier League

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3 League Cup

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 FA Cup

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 Community Shield



Master vs Apprentice. Frank Lampard under Jose Mourinho:🏟 215 Games70 Goals60 Assists🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿3 Premier League🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿3 League Cup🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿1 FA Cup🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿1 Community ShieldMaster vs Apprentice. 🔵 Frank Lampard under Jose Mourinho:🏟 215 Games⚽️ 70 Goals🎯 60 Assists🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 3 Premier League🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 3 League Cup🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 1 FA Cup🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 1 Community Shield💪 Master vs Apprentice. https://t.co/DgxdMstmW7

The all-time Chelsea top-scorer is currently the manager at Everton after previous stints with Derby County and the Blues.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy