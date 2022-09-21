5 players who have scored the highest number of Premier League goals in a month

Over the years, the English Premier League has seen its fair share of gifted forwards. Many have scored for fun, netting in consecutive matches. However, finding the back of the net consistently over the course of a month is nothing short of inhuman.

Today, we will take a look at five forwards who have given a masterclass in goalscoring in the Premier League, scoring goals left, right, and center over the course of a calendar month. Below are the five players who have scored the most goals in a month in the Premier League:

#5 Michail Antonio (West Ham United) — 8 goals

West Ham United v FCSB: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham United ace Michail Antonio enjoyed the best-ever month of his career in July 2020, scoring eight goals in seven matches.

Antonio found the back of the net in the first game of the month, helping West Ham to a massive 3-2 win over Chelsea on July 1. Four days later, he was once again on the scoresheet as the Hammers drew 2-2 with Newcastle United. Antonio failed to score in the next game but bounced back with a four-goal haul in a 4-0 win over Norwich City on July 11.

Antonio scored a goal each in the next two matches, helping his team to a 3-1 win over Watford (July 17) and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United (July 22). He fired a blank in the final game of the month, with his team settling for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa (July 26) on matchday 38.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) — 8 goals

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final

Former Manchester City star Raheem Sterling enjoyed his best run in front of goal in July 2020, with him scoring eight goals in seven games that month. Except for against Southampton and Bournemouth, he scored in all Premier League matches in July 2020.

Sterling’s first goal of the month came on July 2, in a 4-0 win over rivals Liverpool. He once again found the netting six days later, scoring once in a 5-0 victory against Newcastle United. On July 11, he scored a hat-trick as City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0 away from home.

ً @malone10i Raheem Sterling had 131 goals in 339 matches for Manchester City , with a conversation rate of 47.73%. mental. Raheem Sterling had 131 goals in 339 matches for Manchester City , with a conversation rate of 47.73%. mental. https://t.co/5IY3giyqho

Ten days later, he scored twice in a 4-0 win over Watford, before closing the campaign with a goal in a 5-0 win over Norwich City (July 26).

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) — 8 goals

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has scored eight Premier League goals in two separate calendar months in his career, making his feat quite unique. Kane first bagged eight goals in May 2017 before repeating the feat in December 2017.

In May 2017, Kane took part in only four matches. He did not score in the first match of the month but bounced back with a goal in a 2-1 win over Manchester United on May 14. Four days later, Kane scored four as Spurs inflicted a 6-1 defeat upon Leicester City. Kane closed the month (and the season) with a hat-trick in a 7-1 win over Hull City on May 21.

Henry Winter @henrywinter Harry Kane to wear rainbow armband in Qatar. #ENG players to meet migrant workers on arrival at World Cup. FA lobbying FIFA for update on new legislation for migrant workers in Qatar and compensation for “any injury or death during construction” of World Cup stadia. Harry Kane to wear rainbow armband in Qatar. #ENG players to meet migrant workers on arrival at World Cup. FA lobbying FIFA for update on new legislation for migrant workers in Qatar and compensation for “any injury or death during construction” of World Cup stadia. https://t.co/H0qLz7mMiu

In December 2017, Kane played six matches, scoring in three of them. He first bagged a brace in a 5-1 win over Stoke City on December 9. Kane closed the month with consecutive hat-tricks against Burnley (3-0 win, December 23) and Southampton (5-2 win, December 26), respectively.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — 9 goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Every other player on our list today had some prior experience in the English top flight. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, is only playing in his first-ever season for Manchester City. The fact that he scored a whopping nine goals in his first month in the Premier League (August) makes it all the more special.

Haaland, who joined the Cityzens for a €60 million fee from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, played five league games for City in August. He scored a brace in his English top-flight debut against West Ham United on August 7, propelling City to a 2-0 win. Haaland fired a blank against Bournemouth but added another in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on August 21.

The Norwegian then went on to score two consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace (August 27) and Nottingham Forest (August 31), firing City to 4-2 and 6-0 wins, respectively.

Haaland has extended his goalscoring run to September as well, scoring twice in as many matches.

#1 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) — 10 goals

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez is the only player in the history of the English Premier League to score 10 goals in a calendar month.

The Uruguayan sharpshooter played seven league games in December 2013. Suarez drew a blank in a 3-1 defeat to Hull City on December 1 but bounced back with four goals against Norwich City in a 5-1 win three days later. He then went on to score three consecutive braces against West Ham United (4-1 win, December 7), Tottenham Hotspur (5-0 win, December 15), and Cardiff City (3-1 win, December 21).

SPORTbible @sportbible Liverpool fans want the club to re-sign Luis Suarez, the striker will be available on a free transfer. Liverpool fans want the club to re-sign Luis Suarez, the striker will be available on a free transfer. 🚨 Liverpool fans want the club to re-sign Luis Suarez, the striker will be available on a free transfer. https://t.co/cJxT1DZbKv

In addition to scoring a record 10 goals in a calendar month, Suarez also registered four assists in that stretch.

