5 players with the most goals scored under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in the game's history. A fine player during his playing days, Guardiola has also had roaring success on the other side of the touchline.

After breaking out at Barcelona in late 2000s, Guardiola has found success at three different clubs in as many different leagues. He has won at least three league titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his current club Manchester City.

A proponent of the famed tiki-taka, Guardiola loves players who are good on the ball, including goalkeepers, who can build up play from the back. Over the years, many fine players, especially goalscorers, have flourished under the brilliant tactician.

On that note, here's a look at five players with the most goals under Pep Guardiola:

#5 Thomas Muller - 79 goals

Thomas Muller enjoyed success under Guardiola.

Thomas Muller is one of the most underrated players in world football. However, he remains one of the last vestiges of the true one-club man, having only played for Bayern Munich throughout his career.

In over 600 appearances for the club across competitions since 2008-09, the 32-year-old has racked up an impressive 224 goals and 239 assists. More than one-third of those strikes came during his three-season association with Pep Guardiola, with Muller also returning 46 assists during this period.

It's the most Muller has netted under a single manager by a proverbial country mile. His 47 strikes under Jupp Heynckes comes a distant second.

Guardiola has praised Muller for his eye for goal, and the Raumdeuter has also returned the compliment, calling the Spaniard one of the best on the touchline.

The pair did have an infamous touchline bust-up after Muller was withdrawn by Guardiola in a heavy defeat against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

#4 Gabriel Jesus - 87 goals

Gabriel Jesus has scored almost 100 goals under Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus has had the highest success of his young career under Pep Guardiola. The 24-year-old centre-forward has scored nearly 90% of his career goals under the acclaimed tactician at Manchester City, while also bagging 43 assists.

Jesus is one of the first signings made by Guardiola after arriving at the Etihad from Bayern Munich in 2016. The tactician recently hailed Jesus, calling him 'one of the best signings' he has made.

Guardiola said:

“He runs for everyone and when he scores, I am the happiest man. He can play in the three positions upfront and he does it really well. Gabriel goes down, gets up and tries again. He’s a young player and one of the best signings we have done in this period together.”

The three-time Premier League winner is on course for his fourth title in five years, with Gabriel contributing 52 goals and 31 assists in this period. That includes two strikes and eight assists this season.

