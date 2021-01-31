5 players who are too good for their current clubs

Across the major European football leagues, there are a lot of players who have 'outgrown' their present clubs and deserve to move to a bigger team.

Many of these players have been consistent performers for their clubs over the years, which makes them deserving of plying their trades at some of the elite teams in the continent.

On that note, let us have a look at five such players who are too good for their present clubs and may not stay there for too long.

Five players who are too good for their present clubs:

#5 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ruben Neves has been a key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2017.

The former Porto midfielder has been a stalwart in defensive midfield for Wolves and has also contributed up front with his ability to shoot from distance.

2020 - Ruben Neves' 46 shots have all come from outside the box, Neymar has averaged 10.7 dribbles per game & Jaime Mata averages 2.7 fouls per game in 2019/20.@oilysailor takes a look at how these traits transfer to their computer game versions. #FUT20https://t.co/V1yoerS3n1 pic.twitter.com/tiqMJyD6Za — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2020

Neves may have has only scored twice this season, but he been a key player under Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Sanchez due to his versatility.

Reportedly the subject of interest of many top clubs from around the continent, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese stays put at Wolves or chooses a different challenge.

#4 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino is one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the game.

After impressing during a loan spell at Newcastle United, the 24-year-old Spaniard was swooped up by Real Sociedad and hasn't looked back since then.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Merino's versatility allows him to be deployed across a bevy of positions in the middle third, particularly excelling in a double pivot. The Spanish player is just as impressive further up the field, thanks to his impressive aerial prowess and tackling ability.

2 - Mikel Merino has made two assists against Elche, as many as he had in his previous 48 games for @RealSociedadEN in @LaLigaEN (six assists in 68 appearances in the competition). MVP. pic.twitter.com/m4oTlvwT48 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Under the tutelage of Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad are one of the most exciting young sides in the world, with Moreno at the forefront of the side's team-first philosophy that has earned them rich plaudits.

He has scored only once this season, but considering the range of attributes he possesses, it could only be a matter of time before Moreno moves to a bigger club to ply his trade.