Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

5 players who are too good for their current clubs

Declan Rice is one of several players who are too good for their present clubs.
Declan Rice is one of several players who are too good for their present clubs.
Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Modified 31 Jan 2021, 23:23 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Across the major  European football leagues, there are a lot of players who have 'outgrown' their present clubs and deserve to move to a bigger team.

Many of these players have been consistent performers for their clubs over the years, which makes them deserving of plying their trades at some of the elite teams in the continent.

On that note, let us have a look at five such players who are too good for their present clubs and may not stay there for too long.

Five players who are too good for their present clubs:

#5 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ruben Neves
Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has been a key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2017.

The former Porto midfielder has been a stalwart in defensive midfield for Wolves and has also contributed up front with his ability to shoot from distance.

Neves may have has only scored twice this season, but he been a key player under Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Sanchez due to his versatility.

Advertisement

Reportedly the subject of interest of many top clubs from around the continent, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese stays put at Wolves or chooses a different challenge.

#4 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino
Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino is one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the game.

After impressing during a loan spell at Newcastle United, the 24-year-old Spaniard was swooped up by Real Sociedad and hasn't looked back since then.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Merino's versatility allows him to be deployed across a bevy of positions in the middle third, particularly excelling in a double pivot. The Spanish player is just as impressive further up the field, thanks to his impressive aerial prowess and tackling ability.

Under the tutelage of Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad are one of the most exciting young sides in the world, with Moreno at the forefront of the side's team-first philosophy that has earned them rich plaudits.

He has scored only once this season, but considering the range of attributes he possesses, it could only be a matter of time before Moreno moves to a bigger club to ply his trade.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 31 Jan 2021, 23:23 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa Football Rennes Football Jack Grealish Eduardo Camavinga
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी