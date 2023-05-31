5 players who are too good for their current clubs

In the world of professional football, it is not uncommon to witness players who surpass the skill level of their current clubs. Such a phenomenon can occur for various reasons.

Sometimes, a player's talent and potential simply outgrow the resources and infrastructure available at their current club. They might have developed their skills rapidly or possess exceptional abilities that surpass the level of competition in their league.

Additionally, the ambition and drive of these exceptional players might push them to seek new challenges and opportunities at a higher level. In such cases, these players often attract the attention of bigger clubs that can provide them with better platforms for their talents to shine.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players are too good for their current clubs.

#5 Joselu (Espanyol)

Sevilla FC v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Joselu is a physical striker who is good in the air and is adept at putting the ball in the back of the net. He is also a good leader and has a good work ethic. Joselu has his drawbacks too and is not the most technically gifted player and has been a bit wasteful in front of goal in the past.

But he has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Espanyol so far this season. Espanyol have been relegated from La Liga this season and it's rather unfortunate that a player who has scored 16 goals in the Spanish top-flight has to suffer that plight.

#3 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Following Leicester City's relegation to the Championship, Premier League fans are in agreement over the fact that James Maddison is too good for the Foxes.

There are a number of reasons why people believe this. Firstly, Maddison is a very creative player who can create chances out of nothing. He has a great eye for goal and is also a very good passer.

For a struggling Leicester City side in what was a hugely forgettable 2022-23 season, he managed to score 10 goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Additionally, Maddison is a flamboyant footballer who could be a great fit for teams that rely on technically gifted players and play possession-based football. He is also very good at set pieces and has scored a number of goals from free kicks and corners.

Moreover, Maddison is still only 26 years old and has a lot of potential. He has already shown that he can perform at the highest level and there is no reason to believe that he will not continue to improve.

#3 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

US Sassuolo v AC Monza - Serie A

Domenico Berardi has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A over the past few years. He has scored over 10 goals in each of the last four seasons and has also provided a significant number of assists.

Berardi is a versatile player who can play on the wing or as a central striker. He is swift, technically gifted and has a good eye for goal. The Italy international is also a good passer and dribbler. However, Sassuolo are a mid-table team at best and Berardi is capable of playing for the best teams in the country.

Unfortunately, he still plies his trade for the Neroverdi who are unable to offer Berardi the same level of wages and playing opportunities as the top clubs.

OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo



#sampdoriasassuolo 17 - Only Erling Haaland (20) and Mohamed Salah (19) have been directly involved in more goals than Domenico Berardi in the Big five European leagues in 2023: 17 (10 goals and 7 assists). Olympus. 17 - Only Erling Haaland (20) and Mohamed Salah (19) have been directly involved in more goals than Domenico Berardi in the Big five European leagues in 2023: 17 (10 goals and 7 assists). Olympus.#sampdoriasassuolo https://t.co/QAR5XlNEd0

#2 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League

Declan Rice was heavily linked with an exit from West Ham United last summer. After an underwhelming 2022-23 season, West Ham will most probably let Rice leave and join a club where he can realize his true potential.

Arsenal and Manchester United are two clubs who have been credited with an interest in the English midfielder. Rice is a regular starter for the England national team and is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

His overall game has developed in a holistic manner and the 24-year-old is a well-rounded and dynamic footballer. Rice is too good to be playing for the Hammers who finished 14th in the Premier League this season, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and has been consistently scoring goals for Tottenham Hotspur for many years now. However, the 2022-23 season was a disappointing one for Spurs, as they finished eighth in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification.

The consensus among fans and pundits right now seems to be that Kane is too good for Tottenham and that he should move to a bigger club in order to win trophies. He scored 30 goals in the Premier League this season and is one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the competition.

Kane is a leader both on and off the pitch and is also a very marketable player who can be a valuable asset to any team. As per reports, Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the iconic striker this summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane had the highest percentage of goal contributions to his team than any other player in the Premier League this season Harry Kane had the highest percentage of goal contributions to his team than any other player in the Premier League this season 💥 https://t.co/jJeYuQnSGz

Poll : 0 votes