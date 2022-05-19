5 players who are too good for their current Premier League clubs (2022)

The Premier League is arguably the most exciting and entertaining top-flight competition in the world. The quality of football is quite high and while there are several top teams vying for top honors, there are also sides that struggle to keep up with its rigors.

The Premier League talent pool runs deep

We've seen players outgrowing their clubs quite often in the recent past. Jack Grealish at Aston Villa was a prime example of a player being too good for his side. He was signed by Manchester City in the summer of 2021 on a deal worth £105.75 million.

There are plenty more examples of the same in the Premier League this term. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who are too good for their current Premier League clubs.

#5 Marc Cucurella (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Marc Cucurella has been an absolute revelation this season. The Spanish left-back joined Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and has been a key performer for them this term. The 23-year-old is one of the most well-rounded full-backs in the Premier League and has oozed quality whenever he's been on song this season.

Cucurella has created 38 chances from open play, the same as Mason Mount has for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. He is third on the list for the most tackles made by a Premier League full-back this term, with 91.

The La Masia graduate has been named Brighton's 'Men's Player of the Year' and is currently being linked with Manchester City, according to The Guardian. In 34 Premier League appearances this season, Cucurella has scored one goal and provided one assist.

#4 Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips has become a key part of Gareth Southgate's England national team. He excels in a double midfield pivot, bombing back and forth across the pitch as a box-to-box midfielder.

He was absent for as many as 16 games for Leeds United this season due to injury. In fact, Phillips' absence was one of the main reasons why Leeds struggled so much this term and why they were so easy to play through in midfield.

Manchester City are interested in Kalvin Phillips, according to The Mirror. Phillips is a starter for the Three Lions and doesn't deserve to be embroiled in a relegation battle during his prime.

#3 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Leeds United are fighting tooth and nail to survive the relegation battle this season. They are presently 17th in the Premier League table with 35 points and have one more game remaining. Burnley are currently 18th with 34 points but have a game in hand over Leeds United.

The Lilywhites have had a massively underwhelming sophomore season since their return to the Premier League in 2020. But one player who has shone for them on a consistent basis is Raphinha. He is their creator-in-chief and has done quite a stellar job.

The winger has garnered plenty of attention from Europe's top clubs and is very likely to leave them in the summer. He has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 34 Premier League appearances so far this season.

#2 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ruben Neves is one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League. He is Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfield lynchpin and according to SPORT, Barcelona are looking to sign him this summer.

Not only is Neves excellent at dictating play from deep, but he also possesses an incredible shooting range. The Portugal international has scored some absolute peaches from range for Wolves since joining them in 2017.

In 32 Premier League appearances so far this term, Neves has scored four goals and provided two assists. While Wolves will definitely miss his dynamism in midfield if he leaves, it's time for a player of his quality to join a top club and win some titles.

#1 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Declan Rice joined West Ham United at youth level in 2015. He has risen through the ranks and quickly established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Rice has gone from strength to strength over the course of the last two seasons.

He has been their standout performer this season as well and is one of the most well-rounded midfielders the Premier League has to offer. Not only is he excellent at reading the game and at executing defensive actions, but he is also quite tidy in possession.

Rice has also added some jinking runs to his arsenal and is also a very neat distributor of the ball. He boasts a pass completion rate of 91.6% in the Premier League. The 23-year-old has scored one goal and provided four assists in 35 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Rice is tipped to leave the Hammers this summer as it looks like it's time for him to make the step up and be an important player for a big European side.

