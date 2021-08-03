5 players with the greatest decrease in market value since January 1, 2021

As discussed in our previous article, we have seen exponential growth in the transfer market in the past few years. While a couple of good seasons can shoot a player's market value sky high, on the flip side, a couple of bad ones can dip the same into surprising levels.
The football world is not new to witnessing players with heavy price tags or expensive transfers in peril at their new club. Many crumble under the pressure of expectations and take no time to go from a top-liner to a bench warmer and eventually exit from the club.
The same brings us to our topic of the day. In this listicle, we rank the top five players who have had a massive drop in their market values since January 1st, 2021.
Note: Players are ranked as per the difference in their market value. The amount in bracket indicates the same.
#5 Miralem Pjanić (€-30m) - Barcelona
Pjanić left his long-term home Juventus to try his luck in La Liga with Catalan giants Barcelona.
The move was a much celebrated one at Camp Nou, but alas! Pjanić's first season with the 26-time La Liga champs hasn't been up to the mark. He ended his debut La Liga season without a goal or an assist.
A sudden dip in form has cost the Bosnian a 60% drop in market value since the start of this year. The talks suggest Miralem Pjanić tops Barcelona's list of players to be off-loaded. While he is expecting a return to Turin, Inter Milan are looking forward to ropeing in the former Juventus star into their team.
#4 Philippe Coutinho (€-30m) - Barcelona
The Brazilian's high-profile move, which made him one of the most expensive footballers of all time, is widely considered a flop.
The former Anfield native left his then team, Liverpool, on a bitter note with a dream of kissing the UEFA Champions League. Ironically, we didn't just witness Barcelona finding an exit too soon into the competition but also Liverpool lifting the trophy the same year.
Meanwhile, Coutinho struggled to find his form or a regular spot with his new side. He was eventually loaned out to Bayern Munich after falling out of Koeman's plans.
As of now, Coutinho has seen a dip of 50% in his market value. The Brazilian has returned to Camp Nou ahead of the 2021-22 season. Only time will tell if he will be able to milk his second chance.