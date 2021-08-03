5 players with the greatest decrease in market value since January 1, 2021

As discussed in our previous article, we have seen exponential growth in the transfer market in the past few years. While a couple of good seasons can shoot a player's market value sky high, on the flip side, a couple of bad ones can dip the same into surprising levels.

The football world is not new to witnessing players with heavy price tags or expensive transfers in peril at their new club. Many crumble under the pressure of expectations and take no time to go from a top-liner to a bench warmer and eventually exit from the club.

The same brings us to our topic of the day. In this listicle, we rank the top five players who have had a massive drop in their market values since January 1st, 2021.

Note: Players are ranked as per the difference in their market value. The amount in bracket indicates the same.

#5 Miralem Pjanić (€-30m) - Barcelona

Pjanić left his long-term home Juventus to try his luck in La Liga with Catalan giants Barcelona.

Miralem Pjanić is expected to leave Barcelona after spending just one season with the club

The move was a much celebrated one at Camp Nou, but alas! Pjanić's first season with the 26-time La Liga champs hasn't been up to the mark. He ended his debut La Liga season without a goal or an assist.

🔄 (PJANIĆ): At Barcelona it is not contemplated that Miralem Pjanić will continue. They are not nervous despite his exit not being finalised yet.



• Barça already knew that it would take time. The player is the first to want a change of scene.#FCB 🇧🇦



Via (🟢): @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/avIiZ10py1 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) July 30, 2021

A sudden dip in form has cost the Bosnian a 60% drop in market value since the start of this year. The talks suggest Miralem Pjanić tops Barcelona's list of players to be off-loaded. While he is expecting a return to Turin, Inter Milan are looking forward to ropeing in the former Juventus star into their team.

#4 Philippe Coutinho (€-30m) - Barcelona

The Brazilian's high-profile move, which made him one of the most expensive footballers of all time, is widely considered a flop.

Philippe Coutinho's departure for Barcelona wasn't approved by LFC fans

The former Anfield native left his then team, Liverpool, on a bitter note with a dream of kissing the UEFA Champions League. Ironically, we didn't just witness Barcelona finding an exit too soon into the competition but also Liverpool lifting the trophy the same year.

Meanwhile, Coutinho struggled to find his form or a regular spot with his new side. He was eventually loaned out to Bayern Munich after falling out of Koeman's plans.

Philippe Coutinho hatches a plan to secure a return to Liverpool and the latest on Jadon Sancho's future on a packed @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zQ8iycYUwK — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2020

As of now, Coutinho has seen a dip of 50% in his market value. The Brazilian has returned to Camp Nou ahead of the 2021-22 season. Only time will tell if he will be able to milk his second chance.

