5 players with most hat tricks in football history

There are not many better things in football for an individual than going home with the match ball after scoring a hattrick. We are blessed to be living in the same era as some of the finest goalscorers in the history of the game.

In keeping with the cliche 'attack is the best defence', a team with a prolific striker is a nightmare for any opposition. Over the past couple of decades we have seen number 9s raising the bar and hitting rates of productivity that we're still getting used to.

To score a hattrick is one thing but to keep repeating that feat is a different thing altogether. That is what separates the best from the rest. On that note, let's take a look at five players with most hattricks in football history.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (24 hat tricks)

The common consensus is that Robert Lewandowski would have walked home with the Ballon d'Or this time around like it was not even up for discussion had the awards not been canceled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lewandowski is the best striker in Europe right now and had netted a total of 49 goals from 41 games across the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League last season. He was the leading light for Bayern Munich as they won the continental treble.

Robert Lewandowski is arguably one of the best strikers of all time. He has been prolific throughout his career and has scored a total of 24 career hat tricks with the last of them coming against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in October.

#4 Luis Suarez (29 hat tricks)

Atletico Madrid v RB Salzburg: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Luis Suarez was right in feeling hard done by the way he was frozen out of Barcelona after giving so much to the club during his stay. He even outscored Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at his peak and was part of perhaps the greatest attacking trio in modern football- Messi, Suarez and Neymar (MSN).

At 33-years-old, he did look like he was starting to fade. However, Suarez joined Atletico Madrid this summer and has been one of their standout performers so far this season. Suarez has scored a whopping 29 career hat tricks so far.

Even better, he has scored a total of four goals or more on nine occasions. The belligerent Uruguayan will go down in history as one of the best strikers of the modern era.

