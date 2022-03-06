Ranking 5 best January signings based on ratings (March 2022)

The January transfer window saw several big names across Europe move to top clubs. While clubs prefer to do the majority of their business in the summer, the January window has often been a blessing for some teams.

Clubs are often judged on the quality of their transfer business and spending a large amount of money mid-way into the season is a risky affair. However, some teams will be immensely pleased with the players they have brought on board.

Newcastle in the Premier League had a remarkable winter transfer period that has completely changed their fortunes. Elsewhere, clubs like Barcelona and Juventus have benefitted from the January window as well.

Here, we take a look at five of the best signings of the January transfer window. Players are ranked according to the official Whoscored.com ratings.

#5 Vedat Muriqui

Vedat Muriqui joined Spanish outfit Mallorca in the January transfer window in a loan move from Lazio. Muriqui was on the bench for large parts of Lazio’s campaign and started in just one of the 11 appearances he made in total. The centre-forward managed to provide just one assist during his time with the Biancocelesti.

With prolific striker Ciro Immobile in top form, Muriqui understandably missed out on game time in Italy. According to Whoscored, Muriqui’s rating has jumped from 6.06 to a respectable 7.54 since joining Mallorca. Muriqui has made six appearances for the Spanish side.

He had a bright start to life in La Liga, scoring two goals and providing an assist in his first three games. The Kosovo international will become the joint-top goalscorer for the club if he scores one more goal. The loan deal comes with an option to buy and if Muriqui continues in this form, it won’t be surprising to see the club make his permanent.

#4 Simone Verdi

Simone Verdi switched clubs within Serie A, joining Salernitana on loan from Torino. Verdi made just three appearances for Torino in what was an injury-affected first half of the season. The Italian played less than 45 minutes in total and scored one goal.

But he made a superb Salernitana debut, scoring two splendid free-kicks in their 2-2 draw against Spezia. The Italian’s Whoscored rating has risen to 7.58 from 6.43 since he made the move to Salernitana. The 29-year-old has been impressive on the ball and his creativity has been a breath of fresh air for the club who are in a relegation battle.

The loan deal does not include an option to buy and it is doubtful the Italian will stay with the club given the position they are in. Salernitana are 20th in the Serie A, eight points from safety.

#3 Jonas Wind

After an impressive spell with FC Copenhagen, Jonas Wind signed for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the January transfer window. Wind made his debut in the Danish Superliga at the age of 19, scoring 46 and assisting 25 goals in 113 appearances for Copenhagen.

Wind has made four appearances for Wolfsburg so far and has scored two goals. His Whoscored rating since joining the German side is 7.58. The 6’2 striker is strong in the air and is a threat from set-pieces. He has also used his physicality to drop deep and hold the ball.

The 23-year-old still has a lot to learn and Wolfsburg fans will be pleased to see the Dane adapting to life in the Bundesliga. The club paid £10 million for the striker and will hope he develops into a prolific goalscorer. Wolfsburg have had an unremarkable season so far and are currently 12th in the Bundesliga.

#2 Kieran Trippier

After a commendable spell with Atletico Madrid, Kieran Trippier made his Premier League comeback with Newcastle in the winter transfer window. The Magpies paid £12 million for the Englishman’s services. Trippier, who has plenty of Premier League experience with Burnley and Tottenham, fits right into Newcastle's squad and is already proving his worth.

Trippier’s Whoscored rating since joining the Magpies has risen to 7.87 from 6.57. This jump is largely due to the full-back's tremendous attacking prowess that has been a blessing for Eddie Howe. The 31-year-old has scored two goals in four Premier League appearances so far, both of them being magnificent free-kicks.

The Tyneside club had a phenomenal January transfer window that also included marquee signings such as Chris Wood, Bruno Guimares, and Matt Targett. After flirting with relegation mid-way through the campaign, the Magpies are currently 14th in the league and seem destined to stay up.

#1 Luis Diaz

Most people assumed Liverpool were going to have a quiet January window. However, Luis Diaz’s arrival from Porto has proved to be one of the best deals of the winter. The Reds signed Diaz for an initial fee of £37.5 million.

The Colombian managed a remarkable 16 goals and six assists in 28 appearances for Porto across all competitions. Liverpool fans will be pleased to see the winger quickly adapting to the Premier League. Diaz’s rating since joining the Reds has jumped from 7.90, which was already impressive, to 7.99.

The 25-year-old has been bright and buzzing on the wing, tormenting full-backs and creating space for his teammates. Although he has scored just one goal in seven appearances, he has been a constant threat and created several chances. He was also involved in the Reds’ Carabao Cup win against Chelsea recently.

