Much was expected from Inter Milan this season. The arrival of Antonio Conte - the man who ended Juventus' wait for the Scudetto - was received with high expectations by the Nerazzurri faithful. Despite starting brightly, the Milan giants lost their way following the coronavirus-enforced delay.

The restart has seen Conte's men struggling to recapture their pre-corona form. But despite losing more than 10 points since the restart, the team has secured Champions League football for next season.

With a very large squad at his disposal, Antonio Conte needs to make quite a few decisions this summer. Many big names who are still under contract at Milan are unlikely to extend their stay as Inter continue their renaissance under Conte.

With that in mind, we take a look at:

5 players Inter Milan should look to sell this summer

#5 Andrea Ranocchia

Andrea Ranocchia is still a part of Inter Milan

Ranocchia is one of the longest-serving players for the Milan giants. After arriving from Genoa in 2010, the defender has made over 200 appearances for the club. The last few seasons, though, have seen the Italian relegated to the bench.

A closer look into Ranocchia's time for Inter Milan reveals that the defender has made 20+ appearances in a season just four times in his Inter career. Of the four, only twice has he managed to make more than 30 appearances in a season.

Andrea Ranocchia is unlikely to get any more chances in the first team. The presence of Diego Godin, Stefan De Vrij, and Milan Skriniar, along with the emergence of Alessandro Bastoni, is likely to keep the 32-year-old out of the Inter Milan matchday squads.

With less than a year remaining on his contract, Inter Milan should act quickly and sell the Italian international before his contract runs out.

#4 Kwadwo Asamoah

Asamoah has struggled with injuries all season

When Antonio Conte arrived at the San Siro this season, much was expected from Kwadwo Asamoah. The Ghanian was one of the star performers for the Italian during their time together at Juventus. But after playing a key role last season, the attacking full-back has struggled to stay fit.

The arrival of the versatile Ashley Young has also not done any favors to the 31-year-old's position at Inter Milan. With Conte opting for Biraghi in his starting XI, Asamoah is unlikely to break into the first team.

The writing seems to be on the wall for the Ghanian international. With his last appearance coming back in December, Asamoah and Inter should work out a formula to let him leave this summer.

