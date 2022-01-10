5 players with the most interceptions in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to smart readers of the game on a consistent basis. Predicting an opponent's thought process is an art and certainly, some players have mastered it.

Manchester United's former midfielder Michael Carrick made it look effortlessly easy to intercept the ball solely with fine positioning and a superb understanding of the game. The Englishman wasn't the fastest of players but was excellent at making interceptions.

The Premier League has seen plenty of interceptions in the 2021-22 season

The Premier League is filled with players who have excellent positioning skills. They have only made it easier for their respective teams to win the ball back and disrupt opposition play.

The 2021-22 season has seen some unexpected players make a significant number of interceptions so far. On that note, let's take a look at the players with the highest number of interceptions in the Premier League this campaign.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 48 interceptions

The Liverpool defender has been in terrific form this season. With two goals and nine assists to his name in the 2021-22 campaign, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a massive contributor to the Reds' attack.

The Englishman has put in some impressive performances this season with his fabulous technique and amazing vision. At times, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an unstoppable force on the right side for Liverpool.

Stats24 @_Stats24 Trent Alexander-Arnold created 108 chances throughout 2021 in the Premier League, which was the most of any player, and the most that any defender has managed in a single year since 2004. Trent Alexander-Arnold created 108 chances throughout 2021 in the Premier League, which was the most of any player, and the most that any defender has managed in a single year since 2004. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4oDLRIenLG

Despite being attacking-minded, the 23-year old right-back has done well on the defensive side too this season. With 48 interceptions in the 2021-22 campaign, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made it to the top five of this list.

#4 Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) - 49 interceptions

The Ghanian defender was chosen to replace the departing Jaanik Vestergaard in last summer's transfer window. Mohammed Salisu has stepped up given the massive opportunity he had and has now become a reliable defender for Southampton.

The 22-year old centre-back has been one of the highlights for the Saints so far this season. With his aggressive and smart defensive approach, Mohammed Salisu has been able to keep quite a few attackers at bay.

He has made the most passes (557), most clearances (39), most interceptions (25), most headed clearances (14), and most blocks (9) for Southampton this season.



🦂 Mohammed Salisu starts his 10th Premier League game this season for Southampton tonight against Aston Villa.He has made the most passes (557), most clearances (39), most interceptions (25), most headed clearances (14), and most blocks (9) for Southampton this season. Mohammed Salisu starts his 10th Premier League game this season for Southampton tonight against Aston Villa.He has made the most passes (557), most clearances (39), most interceptions (25), most headed clearances (14), and most blocks (9) for Southampton this season.🦂🇬🇭 https://t.co/RXBUTv8igO

With a successful pressure % of 42.7%, the Southampton defender ranks second-best in the Premier League right now. Mohammed Salisu has been a fine reader of the game so far and it has helped him make 49 interceptions in the league this season.

