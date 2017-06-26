5 players whose jersey sales justify their transfer price

When clubs did good business by spending outlandishly.

Shirt sales have a huge impact on the football economy

Times have changed, haven’t they? There was once a time when football fans never thought they would see a player signed for a seven-figure price, but now here we are, freely signing players with nine-figure sums almost as if with pride.

While some players failed prior to their moves, some other did really well – but that didn’t really matter. Some players’ popularity meant that they recouped almost the entire money that was paid for them by their clubs through jersey sales.

And here are five such players whose jersey sales justify their transfer price.

#5 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil: The star of the Emirates

Ozil was a crown jewel in Real Madrid, an assist machine that made Cristiano Ronaldo even better. However, after losing Neymar to Barcelona, Florentino Perez had to make a statement: and the acquisition of Gareth Bale was just that.

However, he had to let go of one of his stars in order to balance the books, so Ozil was sacrificed and Arsenal shattered their transfer record to sign him for £42 million. And that’s when Arsenal fans went crazy and almost repaid all the money by buying his shirts.

It was reported that the German sold more than twice the shirts for Arsenal than Gareth Bale did at Real Madrid. Indeed, Arsenal were selling 12 times more shirts through their online store than the usual amount.

Even now, Mesut Ozil leads the Arsenal charts when it comes to shirt sales, paying back literally all the money through that alone.