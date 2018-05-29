Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Players Who Could Join Manchester City This Summer

Man City already have a title-winning squad but they could make new signings to compete on all fronts

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 18:09 IST
2.71K

Pep Guardiola's side clinched the Premier League trophy after ending the season with a remarkable 100 points. Although it was a positive result for the Cityzens, Guardiola admitted that the club cannot be compared to Barcelona, who are on another level.

Defensively speaking, Manchester City put up the best performance in England, conceding a mere 27 goals in 38 matches. Guardiola has always been a fan of attacking football and will choose to focus on improving his side's aggressiveness in the coming transfer window.

It has been reported that Guardiola intends to sign three top players to make his team even more competitive next season and have a full tilt at all available titles - especially the UEFA Champions League, where they lost out to beaten finalists Liverpool last season.

With the World Cup coming right up, the 47-year-old manager could wait and watch or pounce early before prices skyrocket.

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
Mahrez provided two assists in the final match of the season

The Algerian has been linked with a move away from Leicester City for quite some time. In January, he was on the verge of joining the Cityzens but the move eventually fell through.

Mahrez then missed training with the Foxes for a couple of days after the transfer window closed. Now with the summer transfer window open, Pep Guardiola has reignited his interest in Mahrez who could soon join him.

Rumors have pointed out that the deal between the two clubs could be sealed this week for a reported fee of around £75 million. A year ago, Mahrez announced his desire to leave with Arsenal and Manchester City the two most likely destinations.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, was extremely keen to sign the winger. Now that Wenger has left his post, Guardiola is in pole position to sign Mahrez.

The 27-year-old player has a huge influence on his team's attack. This season, he boasted a shot accuracy of 65% and created 55 chances in 36 appearances for his team-mates. Mahrez could find it hard to break into the starting lineup as the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling are likely to retain their positions.

Taking him onto the team will only boost the Premier League champions' attack force and make the club even more lethal next season.

