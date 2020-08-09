5 players Juventus could sign this summer

In what was a tumultuous 2019-20 season for Juventus, Maurizio Sarri was sacked after their disastrous defeat against Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Italian manager spent just a solitary season at the Allianz Stadium was relieved of his duties despite spearheading Juventus to their ninth straight Serie A title.

Sarri's stubbornness and brand of football came under immense scrutiny, as Juventus wasted no time in preparing for the forthcoming season. Sensationally, club icon Andrea Pirlo was appointed as the new head coach, much to the astonishment of the footballing world.

Juventus to undergo a summer of change

Juventus have trusted one of their former players to take over the reins from Sarri and deliver the long-awaited Champions League title. While his appointment represents a risk, it remains to be seen if it pays dividends for the club in the coming years — much like it did so for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola at Barcelona over the years.

In any case, Juventus have an ageing squad and are expected to dip into the transfer market to shore up their options. Barcelona midfielder Arthur has already agreed a deal to sign for the Bianconeri and the club are expected to add to their ranks further this summer.

On that note, here are five players Juventus should sign this summer to fix gaping holes in their squad.

#5 Alex Telles | FC Porto

FC Porto v Newcastle - Pre-Season Friendly

FC Porto left-back Alex Telles is edging closer to leaving the club this summer, having entered the final year of his current contract. The Brazilian has racked up incredible numbers from an attacking standpoint and continues to be linked with eye-catching moves to the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Telles could emerge as an option for Juventus, with Alex Sandro continuing to blow hot and cold in recent seasons.

With a staggering 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions in the 2019-20 season for Porto, the 27-year-old is ready for a big move at this stage of his career.

Juventus lack quality in the full-back positions and could turn to Telles to provide cover and competition for Sandro.

#4 Youcef Atal | OGC Nice

Atal could be on the move this summer

Youcef Atal's season ended prematurely due to a knee surgery, but the Algerian full-back is highly rated and has impressed with a series of eye-catching displays for OGC Nice. Blessed with rapid pace and incredible dribbling ability, Atal is also a good crosser of the ball and is at the right age to take the next step in his career.

Having burst onto the scene as a right-winger, Atal can play in that position if needed — much like Juan Cuadrado, who he could replace in the starting XI for Juventus.

Atal has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and could leave the club this summer if the right offer is made. The Algerian notched up a goal and two assists in 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in an injury-laden campaign and will look to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

The full-back positions are an area of concern for the Bianconeri and Pirlo could turn to Atal and Telles to add some quality to his squad.

