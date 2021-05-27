5 players with the most key passes in the 2020-21 Premier League season

The 2020-21 Premier League played host to some of the game's elite talents, with a large chunk of them set to feature in the upcoming Euros and Copa America. While forwards receive most of the plaudits for getting on the scoresheet, a goal is often created by quality playmakers supporting the forward.

In recent years, more and more emphasis has been laid on playmakers, who make teams tick, something that has been especially evident in the Premier League. An immaculate pass is one of the best sights on a football pitch and is extremely crucial in creating a goalscoring chance.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players with the most key passes in the recently-concluded Premier League season.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold | 77

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Young Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most promising defenders in European football.

While the right-back has received criticism this season for his defensive frailties, Alexander-Arnold remains one of the most explosive full-backs in the game. He was one of the key players in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League-winning teams. Alexander-Arnold, with his play on the wings, allowed the Reds to get the ball in the wide spaces.

The 22-year-old is also one of the best crossers in the game. He registered a 23% crossing accuracy in the 2020-21 Premier League season. Alexander-Arnold was previously a winger, who has evolved into a full-back, which is evident in his attacking play.

The Englishman has registered 297 crosses and 151 accurate long balls in the Premier League, doing so at an average of over 66 passes per match. Alexander-Arnold had an xA (expected assists) of 8.1 this league season, primarily due to his tally of 77 key passes.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne | 80

Kevin De Bruyne

When it comes to assists and passing, be it any type of pass, it is difficult to look beyond Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international is one of the most skilled players in Europe and has received widespread plaudits for his stellar passing range. In 25 Premier League appearances this season, De Bruyne racked up 12 assists, doing so at an xA of 10.2, one of the highest this campaign.

The 29-year-old averaged over 50 passes per match in the 2020-21 Premier League and registered a crossing accuracy of 27% and 64 accurate long balls. In 39 appearances across all competitions this season, De Bruyne has amassed a tally of ten goals and 18 assists at an xA of 13.

De Bruyne is one of the premier playmakers in the game, recording 142 shot-creating actions in the 2020-21 Premier League. With a passing accuracy of 76%, De Bruyne had 80 key passes to his name in Manchester City’s victorious 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

