5 players with the most key passes per game in Ligue 1 this season 

Ligue 1 has a host of talented footballers known for their attacking gameplay and creativity. However, scoring a goal isn't just about the final shot, as every converted chance comes from an attempt. Key passes measure Ligue 1 footballers' contribution in creating a goal attempt, but one that doesn't convert into a goal.

Opta defines a key pass as any pass or short-cum-pass that results in the ball's recipient attempting a goal without scoring. While it may seem counter-intuitive, having a high number of critical passes is essential.

More key passes mean more potential chance creation by a footballer. The following five names have the highest number of key passes per game among the footballers in the French league.

#5 Moses Simon - 2.3

Simon has been influential in Ligue 1

Moses Simon has been a shining light for Nantes in the current season. The Nigerian footballer can play in several attacking roles but is at his best on the left flank.

Moses likes to deal with the opposition defense head-on and tries to rely on his pace and guile. He is also a team player, shown by his 2.3 key passes per game.

Moses has made 20 appearances for Nantes across all major competitions this season. He has managed to score two goals and has assisted six others. A good run of form will see Nantes doing even better.

#4 Lionel Messi - 2.5

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's move to PSG earlier in the season was perhaps the most high-profile move of the summer. While the move was completely unexpected, fans had hoped that the Argentine would take the league by the scruff of the neck. However, that hasn't been the case and Messi had to endure a very indifferent start in Paris.

The Argentine, though, has been slowly getting back to his rhythm and his performances have started to improve. While Messi has been lukewarm in Ligue 1, he has been exceptional in the Champions League.

In the 19 appearances he has made so far, Messi has scored seven goals and made seven assists. His goal involvement has gone up over the last run of matches. PSG fans will be hoping that can witness vintage Messi performances soon.

