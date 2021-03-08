5 players you didn't know played for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's stature in world football is second to none, attracting many top stars from around the globe over the years.

Especially since the start of the Florentino Perez-era at the turn of the millennium, Real Madrid have managed to capture some of the biggest names in the sport.

Five big-name players who have had forgettable stints at Real Madrid:

Not every big-name player has achieved success at the Santiago Bernabeu for a variety of reasons.

Some high-profile flops at Real Madrid have also gone on to achieve tremendous success with other teams, leaving the Spanish giants wondering what might have been.

On that note, we look at five such players who turned up for Real Madrid once upon a time but had largely forgettable stints at the club.

#5 Juan Mata

Juan Mata was not given the chance to shine at Real Madrid.

Although his time in the La Liga is fondly remembered for being a part of an exciting Valencia team, Juan Mata started his career at Real Madrid, joining their youth ranks as a 15-year old in 2003.

However, the furthest he could ever reach at Real Madrid was their Castilla side before Mata signed for Los Che.

His impressive displays at the Mestalla earned him a move to Chelsea in 2007, where he enjoyed two and a half successful years, winning the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Prime Juan Mata in his first two seasons at Chelsea:



🔵 Games: 118

⚽ Goals: 32

🅰️ Assists: 55



🏆 Champions League: 2012

🏆 FA Cup: 2012

🏆 Europa League: 2013

🥇 Player of the Year: 2011/12 and 2012/13



More silverware followed him at Manchester United whom he joined in 2014; Mata won the Europa League and FA Cup titles at Old Trafford.

A prolific creator with exceptional set-piece abilities in his prime, Juan Mata could've saved Real Madrid a sizeable chunk of cash they spent on finding a quality playmaker before the arrival of Mesut Ozil.

#4 Hamit Altintop

Hamit Altintop failed to make the cut at Real Madrid.

Many top stars have failed to light up the Santiago Bernabeu, one of them being Hamit Altintop.

Altintop's impressive spell in the Bundesliga with Schalke and Bayern Munich prompted Real Madrid to acquire his services in 2011, but the player lasted only one season at the club.

Jugó en el Real Madrid en la temporada 2011-12 donde tan solo disputó 12 partidos marcado un solo gol bajo las órdenes de José Mourinho.



Además también jugó en el Bayern Múnich, Shalke y Galatasaray, ganando un total de 15 títulos.



Even though he lifted the league title with Los Blancos, Altintop's contributions were minimal, playing just five games, as he struggled to force his way into Jose Mourinho's star-studded team.

Disappointed with his lack of first-team opportunities at Real Madrid, the Turkish midfielder joined Galatasaray later that summer.

