Arsenal have started their squad overhaul, and the new signings have settled in well. Mikel Arteta is slowly turning things around at the Emirates, but there is still a long way to go.

The Gunners have a thin squad right now, and they failed to replace any of the players they loaned out in January. Moreover, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was let go on a free transfer to Barcelona – leaving Arteta with just 20 first-team players.

While there needs to be incomings at the club, there is no denying that a few players will be let go after the season ends. Here are 5 players who could leave Arsenal in the summer:

#5 - Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno was linked with a move away from the club last summer, but he did not secure one. The German was replaced in goal by Aaron Ramsdale, and the Englishman has performed exceptionally well.

Leno is unwilling to remain at the Emirates as a #1 and is keen on moving away. Newcastle United and a couple of Bundesliga clubs are reportedly keen on signing him in the summer.

The German has made just seven appearances for the Gunners this season – three in the Premier League, three in the Carabao Cup, and one in the FA Cup. He did manage to keep two clean sheets – both in the League Cup.

Arsenal have already signed Matt Turner as his replacement, but the American will join after the current season ends.

#4 - Granit Xhaka (former Arsenal captain)

Granit Xhaka has had a love-hate relationship with the Arsenal fans for some time and was keen on leaving last summer. The Swiss star wanted to join AS Roma, and the Italian side confirmed they were looking to sign him.

However, the Gunners refused to let go of their midfielder for cheap, and the move collapsed.

Arteta spoke about the transfer and claimed it was Xhaka who decided to make a u-turn after he talked to the manager.

"I wanted him to hear from me my opinion on him, and that I was ready to support him and that I was ready to push the club to be supportive of him too, because I thought he could be a really, really good player for us and he could enjoy playing under me in this football club. I tried to convince him that way. He thought about it, he had a very positive response afterwards, and I think he changed his mind."

Xhaka is still expected to leave in the summer as the Gunners plan for future.

#3 - Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny's time at Arsenal is coming to an end as the midfielder's contract is up at the end of the season. The Egyptian has not managed to cement his place in the starting XI under Arteta and is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

Elneny's agent Alan Nazmy has already confirmed there were offers for his client in January, but Arteta refused to let him leave.

Reports suggest Leeds United, Watford, and Newcastle United were the clubs interested in signing the midfielder but could not get a deal done.

Apart from the three Premier League clubs, multiple sources claim there is significant interest in the midfielder from across Europe. Lyon, Marseille, and Valencia have been linked with him, while Besiktas and Galatasaray are also keeping an eye on his situation.

#2 - Cedric Soares

The signing of Cédric Soares was a puzzling one when the Gunners got him from Southampton. However, the Portuguese has done decently at the club but now faces tough competition from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a fan of the defender and is keen to keep him at the club.

However, the 30-year-old is reportedly looking for a new club in the summer as he wants to play regularly.

Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence has been touted as his replacement at Arsenal as the Gunners aim to freshen up the squad with youngsters.

#1 - Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette's contract is up after the season ends, and there are no indications that suggest the Gunners are offering him a new contract. The Frenchman is reportedly a target for his former side Lyon, and we could see his future decided soon.

Mikel Arteta has refused to reveal his stance on the contract situation but said:

"We don't know what is going to happen at the end of the season. What he needs to do is put aside that future. It is part of our game, we don't have contracts that run for 20 years. That's part of our job and we have to be conscious of that. There's nothing to tell him but to praise him, because every single day he behaves like someone that wants to stay with us."

Arteta has already hinted at Emile Smith Rowe playing as a striker. Still, the London side are expected to sign an out-and-out striker too. They desperately tried to get Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina before he moved to Juventus.

