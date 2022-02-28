5 players who could leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Bayern Munich are switching focus as a club and are reportedly looking set to become another 'selling club'. The German giants are facing financial issues as per new reports, mainly due to the pandemic.

Kicker claim the club plan on becoming a 'develop to sell' side and will be moving forward with a fresh approach to the squad as well. The report adds that Bayern want 13-14 starting-caliber players, along with four backups.

But their main aim would be to have another 3-4 'special potential' players - having acknowledged that they will not be able to lure world-class players.

Given the changes to the squad and the need for finances to offer new contracts to their top players, the club are planning a squad overhaul this summer. Here are five Bayern Munich players who could leave this summer:

#5 - Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry's contract talks with Bayern Munich have stalled, which has already attracted attention from various clubs.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal have been linked with the German, but nothing has been decided just yet.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Former Arsenal flop Serge Gnabry could be on his way BACK to the Premier League - with Chelsea and Tottenham both keen

Gunners legend Michael Thomas has already had his say in the matter and urged Gnabry to return to the Emirates instead of going elsewhere.

"I am not sure what his situation is at his current club but if Either of my former clubs could get him in, it would be a major statement. If he does go to Liverpool it would be hard to see where he would fit in, given the amount of options in forward areas. Then again, you could perhaps see one of the two wide-men, Salah or Mane, leaving in the summer. Arsenal are perhaps more suited for him and I know he still loves the club, so you never know. At the time when Arsenal lost him there were a crop of players in similar positions and he needed to play. Hopefully we see him back in the Premier League next season or at some point in the future."

#4 - Bouna Sarr

Bouna Sarr has struggled at Bayern Munich, and does not play regularly. The Senegalese defender was a target for Venezia in January, but the Bundesliga side did not agree terms for his sale.

The defender is reportedly unwilling to stay at the club any longer and wants to join a club where he can play regularly.

Bayern Munich will not miss Sarr's services as Nagelsmann sees Benjamin Pavard as his first-choice right-back, while Josip Stanisic is used as his backup.

#3 - Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso's contract at Bayern Munich expires at the end of next season, but his contract talks have stalled. The Frenchman is reportedly demanding 'a lot' from the Bundesliga side, and they are unwilling to match his demands.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal #FCBayern Update #Tolisso : Talks about a contract extension are still very complicated. Everyone is aware of his qualities when he's totally fit. But he and his team around are demanding a lot.

Reports suggest he wants a long-term contract with some guarantees over the minutes he plays. However, with Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka doing well, the chances of the club or the manager guaranteeing him minutes is difficult.

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation at the Bundesliga side. Los Blancos want to sign him as a backup to their main trio but could guarantee him more minutes with Isco and Dani Ceballos leaving in the summer.

#2 - Christian Früchtl (Bayern Munich GK)

Christian Früchtl is highly rated at Bayern Munich, but the goalkeeper can hardly get a chance with Manuel Neuer doing well. The club's #1 is reportedly set to sign a contract extension that would leave Fruchtl on the bench for a few more seasons.

As per Sport1, the 22-year-old is no longer willing to wait for his chances and wants to play regularly from next season. He is currently the third choice at the club with Sven Ulreich, whose contract also expires in the summer, taking a backup role in the first team right now.

Like Bouna Sarr, the sale of Fruchtl will not affect Bayern in any way as they will promote Johannes Schenk and Lukas Schneller. They also have Alexander Nubel on loan at AS Monaco, and they see the 25-year-old as the ideal heir to Neuer.

#1 - Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have always insisted they are not looking to sign a striker any time soon as they have Robert Lewandowski. The Polish star is in top form and has shown no signs of slowing down.

While that has been relayed to the media, the striker has hinted that the club are yet to open contract talks with him.

FIFPRO @FIFPRO armband and said he "can't pretend nothing is happening." @lewy_official wore the

Replying to Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic's comments about 'doing everything' to renew the striker's deal, the former BVB star said:

"This is the first time I hear it. I know how football works and I am always open, but the next match is important to me. The issue of the contract is a secondary topic."

Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Arsenal have been alerted by the recent comments as per reports, and they are monitoring the situation.

