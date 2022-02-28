5 players who could leave Liverpool in the summer

Liverpool have a strong squad for Jurgen Klopp, and the addition of Luis Diaz has made them even better. The Reds are back in the Premier League title chase and could stretch Manchester City to the very end.

The 2022 Carabao Cup winners will look to push on from here and add fresh faces to the squad in the summer. However, the management tends to sign only replacements, and Klopp will have to make space in the team before getting in new players.

Here are five players who could leave Liverpool in the summer:

#5 - Loris Karius

Loris Karius will, unfortunately, be remembered by Liverpool fans for his errors in the Champions League final in 2018. The German was signed with a lot of hope and touted to replace Simon Mignolet in goal but never managed to seal his place.

Jurgen Klopp has already hinted that the Reds will not offer him a new contract once his deal expires in the summer.

"One is Loris Karius the player, who is doing absolutely nothing wrong and he is in a really good shape, he is training really hard. He is fully committed, the goalie coaches are fully committed. That is clear. It is nothing to do with the quality. We made the decision and the boys do really well obviously. I wish him only the best. He will find a club whether it is now or in the summer. From there he will go on, I'm very sure."

Montpellier, Stuttgart, and Greuther Furth were linked with Karius, while Bayern Munich were also thrown in the mix by a few reports.

#4 - Joe Gomez (Joined Liverpool in 2015)

Joe Gomez was one of the players Klopp loved to use next to Virgil van Dijk, but the Englishman has not been the same since his return from injury. Joel Matip has taken his starting spot, while it looks like Ibrahima Konate is third in the center-back order.

There are no indications right now that suggest Liverpool will cash in on the defender or that he will force a move. However, with solid interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United – combined with him being fourth in the order at Anfield – reports suggest his head could turn towards a move away.

#3 - James Milner

James Milner is one of the Liverpool players whose contract is up at the end of the season. The veteran midfielder is reportedly involved in talks over a new deal, but the two parties are not close to an agreement.

STAT: James Milner could become the oldest Liverpool player to play at Wembley if he features tomorrow. The vice-captain will be 36 years and 54 days old, 22 days the senior of current record holder Kenny Dalglish.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he wants the Englishman in his squad next season but hinted that the final decision is with the club.

"It's no secret that James is in the last year of his current deal – and again – I emphasise 'current'. I spoke recently about 'talks' taking place to extend his stay with us and I thought it might make sense to use this platform to clarify that as I've seen some misleading reporting around it. By talks I mean I indicated my wish that James stays with us beyond this season, in a playing capacity. James will keep playing, he has told me this."

Milner, who joined from Manchester City on a free transfer, is touted to leave Anfield after the season ends.

#2 - Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino is not satisfied with his chances at Liverpool and is trying his best to get into the team. The former Salzburg player was signed with great expectations but has failed to deliver.

Speaking to the club's website recently, he said:

"Playing for Liverpool was a childhood dream and I'm really happy to be here as the club's first Asian player. I would love to achieve something here and I am not satisfied with my results yet. I would love to contribute to the team more."

Minamino has played just 89 minutes in the Premier League this season, all coming in his ten substitute appearances. He has started seven games this season – scoring seven in total and assisting once.

#1 - Divock Origi

Divock Origi is another Liverpool player whose contract is coming to an end this summer. The Belgian has been at the club for some time and has been a part of some historic moments at Anfield.

However, he could not break into the first team ahead of Roberto Firmino.

Now with more competition in the form of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, the striker's future looks set to be away from the club.

Origi is not short of offers right now, as reports suggest Burnley and Newcastle United are looking to lure him in the summer.

