5 players who could leave on loan in January

The January transfer window is well and truly underway, with clubs across Europe looking to fine-tune their squads for the business end of the season. Traditionally, top clubs refrain from splashing the cash midway through the season, as selling clubs usually tend to demand exorbitant fees to let go of their key players.

However, the 2020-21 season has been an extraordinary one, to say the least, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With fixtures coming thick and fast, it's important for managers to have a huge squad to compete on all fronts.

Despite the short turnaround time between games, a handful of quality players are not getting enough game time due to a combination of reasons. Here are five such players who could secure loan moves before the January transfer window slams shut.

#5 Fikayo Tomori | Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori has fallen down the pecking order this season and has barely featured for Chelsea in the past three months. The young Englishman impressed under Frank Lampard last season and was also called up by Gareth Southgate to represent the Three Lions.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the central defender, who finds himself behind Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

Tomori is reportedly close to a move to Serie A high-fliers AC Milan and will look to get regular game time under his belt to prove his worth to the Blues.

#4 Brandon Williams | Manchester United

Another young Englishman who has endured a tough season in the Premier League, Brandon Williams could benefit from a temporary move in the January transfer window. The versatile defender capped off a brilliant first season at the club by signing a new long-term contract last season but has found games hard to come by in the current campaign.

With Alex Telles signed to deputize for Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka an undisputed starter on the right flank, Williams is unlikely to play unless there is an injury crisis at Manchester United.

Newcastle United and Southampton have been linked with loan moves for the 20-year-old, who could well leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks.