Manchester City sold Ferran Torres in January to Barcelona, but that might not be the only high-profile exit in 2022. Some players are said to be unhappy with their situation at the club and will be looking to leave in the summer.

Pep Guardiola will ensure he does his best to keep his best players, but with possible new additions coming in, he might have to let a couple of them leave.

Here are 5 players who could leave Manchester City in the summer:

#5 - Fernandinho (over 8 years at Manchester City)

Fernandinho was set to leave Manchester City last summer, but his brilliant performances towards the end of the season saw him get a year's contract. The Brazilian spoke about how close he came to leaving the club and said:

"I was quite close to leaving – and that's the truth. There was so much on the table to analyse, I was in deadlock. That made me leave the decision to when last season was finished. First, my priority was to have my mind 100 per cent on the team. Then I negotiated with only one team apart from Man City, which was Athletico Paranaense. They made a proper offer to me."

Rodri has well and truly replaced the midfielder in the starting XI, and the possibility of another contract looks unlikely.

The 36-year-old could remain at the club as Guardiola has reportedly offered him a coaching role.

However, Fernandinho is undecided on his future and could play for a couple of seasons in Brazil before calling it quits.

#4 - Gabriel Jesus

This season, Gabriel Jesus has been used as a wide forward rather than a striker. The Brazilian was looking to replace Sergio Aguero in the starting XI, but Guardiola has switched things around to fit Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and others.

Reports suggest that the £27 million signing is unwilling to play out wide again and wants to play as the center forward regularly. With the possibility of Harry Kane and/or Erling Haaland arriving this summer, the chances of Jesus playing upfront diminish further.

Moreover, Jesus has less than 18 months left on his current contract and is yet to be offered a new deal. If the club are to raise funds to bring in a top striker, there is a good chance they will cash in on Jesus first.

Inter Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brazilian.

#3 - Raheem Sterling

Pep Guardiola reportedly wanted Raheem Sterling to leave the club last summer. The manager and the forward had a reported fallout, and the signing of Jack Grealish made things worse.

Sterling openly admitted that he was not happy with his opportunities at the club and claimed he would be open to leaving. He said:

"If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it. As I said, football is the most important thing to me. Challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well. As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I've always thought you know maybe one day I'd love to play abroad. See how I would come up against that challenge. I'm not a person that's going to complain. I've not tried to make it a bigger deal than it actually is. I get on with my work. Do what I need to do. And I'm just raring to go. Playing football matches regularly. Score goals regularly."

Things have improved slightly, but reports suggest there is still a good chance Sterling leaves at the end of the season.

#2 - Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake was signed from Bournemouth to add more muscle to the Manchester City defense. He was expected to challenge for the starting role, but the Dutchman has failed to make a significant case for himself.

Having fallen down the order at Etihad, it would be a surprise if he stayed at the club beyond the summer. Guardiola has decided that the former Chelsea man will be their 4th choice center-back - behind Dias, Laporte, and Stones.

Ake has been linked with a move to West Ham and Newcastle United over the past few weeks, and they are very likely to make a fresh move in the summer.

#1 - Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva was among the players who wanted to leave Manchester City last summer but were asked to stay for another season. Guardiola admitted that the Portuguese star wanted to leave, but he was able to convince him to stay. The Spaniard said:

"I cannot push the players or convince the player if his mind is elsewhere. [It makes] no sense. Other clubs say it doesn't matter, I'm not agreeing. Every club has to decide how to deal with that, [this is] my personal opinion [to let them leave]. All I want is for Bernardo to be happy, here or anywhere. All I want is his happiness because he's a guy that deserves the best."

While the former AS Monaco star has been playing regularly and doing well, reports suggest he could still be heading for an exit at Manchester City.

