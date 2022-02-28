PSG have a big summer coming up and have a few essential things to take care of. Mauricio Pochettino's future is still in the balance as reports claim the Ligue1 side are actively in talks to bring Zinedine Zidane in.

Moreover, the club have a couple of important players heading towards the end of their contract, and convincing them to stay would be a big task.

They also have to decide the future of Nuno Mendes, whose loan ends at the end of the season, and they have the option to sign him permanently.

Here are 5 players who could leave PSG in the summer:

#5 - Kylian Mbappe (PSG record signing)

Kylian Mbappe has just a few months left on his current deal and looks unlikely to pen a new contract. He confirmed that he wanted to join Real Madrid last summer and even informed PSG.

"At the start of the summer, I asked for some time to reflect. Before the Euros, I told the club that I didn't want to renew, and after the Euros I said I wanted to leave. My ambition was really for everyone to move forward hand in hand, the selling club, the buying club and me. That we work out the best deal possible and go out through the front door. I also wanted to leave my club the time to find a replacement. That everyone would be happy and that I could go on my merry way. I also wanted to avoid leaving on a free. But the club decided not to sell me. I was okay with that. I kept playing for the whole month of August and was putting in good performances. I don't have an issue with that, I'm still at a big team and in a place where I've been happy for four years."

However, they refused to sell him, and the Frenchman is now helping them win matches every week.

The Ligue1 side do have an offer on their table, but with Madrid waiting, a move to Spain looks very likely.

#4 - Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi's time at PSG has not gone according to plan as he hardly manages to start games for the French club. The former Inter Milan striker is often on the bench, but with the front trio of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi available, Pochettino is never able to rotate enough.

The Argentine was linked with a move back to Italy, but he refused to leave without fighting for his place at PSG.

Arsenal reportedly offered the striker as a part of a swap deal for Aubameyang last month, but the Gunners rejected the chance to sign him.

AC Milan, Napoli, and AS Roma are still keen on signing him and could move for him in the summer.

#3 - Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria signed a new deal last summer, and the club have an option to extend it by a further year. However, there are rumors that the French giants are trying to bring in Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer.

To make space for the Frenchman, PSG could decide to let go of Di Maria. Surprisingly, Barcelona are said to be the club keen on signing the winger this summer.

Di Maria played for Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid for a few seasons before his infamous move to Manchester United. Diario AS claims the Catalan side are not worried about the winger's part and see him as the ideal short-term solution to fix the club's situation.

Should Di Maria head to Barcelona and PSG sign Dembele, the transfers would seem like a straight swap between the two sides.

#2 - Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas vs Gianluigi Donnarumma has been an interesting battle this season at PSG. Both keepers have been doing their best while on the pitch – making it hard for Pochettino to drop one on match day.

"The No.1 is the one who plays, the other ones goes to the bench. Sometimes Navas starts, sometimes it's Donnarumma. Navas has played three games more. We have two top goalkeepers and we think this is the best choice. We haven't yet decided who will play against Nantes. We will do it tomorrow and inform the team," said the manager.

Both keepers are unwilling to stay on the bench and are keen to play every single week.

The Ligue1 side signed Donnarumma last summer and see him as the future, thus leaving Navas in a situation of bother.

The Costa Rican is likely to be sold in the summer, and he has been linked with a move to MLS.

#1 - Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera has played fairly regularly at PSG, making 11 starts in the league and coming on in six other matches. He has played all the group stage games in the Champions League – starting four and coming on twice.

However, he has not been able to cement his place, with Pochettino often preferring the midfield of Gueye, Verratti, and one of Wijnaldum and Danilo.

Herrera was linked with a switch to Tottenham last month, but the Spaniard refused to join Spurs as he did not want to play in the Premier League again. The midfielder reportedly did not want to play for another side in the same league as his former club – Manchester United.

