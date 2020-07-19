5 Players Leicester City should sell this transfer window 

Its been an exciting season for the fans at the King Power. Under Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City surprised everyone with their title challenge in the early part of the season. But, the turn of the new year has seen Leicester City struggling to maintain their run of form. Whatever the final position may be for the Foxes at the end of this season, Rodgers and his men deserve a big round of applause.

The thin squad has been one of the reasons for Leicester City faltering towards the end of the season. With the outbreak of the coronavirus making dents in the transfer budget, the Foxes are likely to sell some of their underperforming players.

Here is a look at:

5 players Leicester City should look to sell in the summer transfer window

#5 Adrien Silva

The Portuguese midfielder time at King Power has been disappointing.

Adrien Silva being on the list comes as no surprise to anyone. The Portuguese midfielder arrived with much fanfare after finishing third in the FIFA Confederations Cup. Following a 14 seconds delay in the transfer of documents, Adrien Silva had to sit out for half a season to make his debut. But that was the only noteworthy point in Silva's Leicester City career.

After a string of poor performances, the following season saw Silva moving to AS Monaco on loan. Despite a change in management, this season has once again seen Silva moving on loan to the French club.

With several players ahead of him in the pecking order, the Portuguese midfielder is unlikely to get another game for the Foxes. At the age of 31 and with just a year remaining in his contract, Leicester would be wise to sell the ageing midfielder.

#4 Nampalys Mendy

Nampalys Mendy

To be fair, Nampalys Mendy has been good at filling the void left by N'Golo Kante. The former French U21 international, though, has not been helped by the presence of Wilfred Ndidi and the emergence of Hamza Choudhary.

Many happy returns to @Papy_Mendy, who is 28 today 🦊



Papy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/vU5NHBxuVv — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 23, 2020

Having arrived at the King Power three and a half years ago, Mendy has made just under 50 appearances for Leicester City. His frequent presence in the injury list has also been another factor for the lack of games. The fact that he made more than 10 appearances just once shows how the 28-year old has struggled with fitness.

With Brendan Rodgers opting for Tielemans and Choudhary ahead of Mendy, Leicester City should sell the former Nice player to free up funds for the upcoming season.

