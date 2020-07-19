5 greatest wins of Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager

Among the current crop of top managers, it's rarely that we spot a face (or a head) as recognizable as that of Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane. Zizou was easily one of the best players of his generation and on certain days, even when he was close to his retirement, he could be seen gliding over the green like dream.

Given how most of such players did not exactly turn out to be the best coaches, it is, in a way, quite surprising to see Zinedine Zidane ace that role with aplomb. So much so that detractors have a proclivity to attribute the Frenchman's successes to the shortcomings of his peers than embrace his abilities.

Ever since he took over at the helm at Real Madrid following Rafa Benitez's exit, Zidane has been racking up proof to decimate the arguments proffered against him so generously. He has subsequently gone on to win 3 Champions League titles and now, 2 La Liga titles.

A lack of an easily discernible playing style has contributed greatly to the dismissal of Zizou's credentials any time his name is brought up in a debate over who the best manager of our times is. However, football is about winning and in the short time that he's been around, it's impossible to find anyone who has been more successful.

With that said, let's take a look at 5 of the greatest wins of Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager.

#5 Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid (La Liga 2019-20)

This match makes the list not because of an astounding scoreline but because it underlines Zizou's ability to tactically outclass one of the best in the business, Diego Simeone.

Zizou chose to go with his 4-2-3-1 formation with Casemiro and Toni Kroos posturing as the double pivot in the middle. It was Atletico who were trying to keep Real Madrid at bay with their narrow 4-4-2 system depriving Real Madrid of space down the middle.

However, Zizou bypassed this roadblock by pushing his fullbacks, Carvajal and Ferland Mendy up the pitch whilst Valverde and Kroos dropped deeper with Casemiro in a bid to maintain possession and also to cover for the space at the back. So while in possession, Real Madrid were playing in a 2-3-4-1 formation.

Modric played higher up the field on the right side and was always in a more advanced position than Toni Kroos. Isco was on the other side and the Croat and the Spaniard created an attacking midfield pivot while Kroos and Valverde drew Partey and Koke into their half.

This essentially allowed Modric and Isco a great amount of space to operate in. In addition to this, Modric, Valverde and Carvajal kept rotating positions whenever necessary to cover in defence and this helped contain Atletico's attacks. They also exchanged positions to upset Atletico's setup and it worked to Real Madrid's advantage.

This meant that Atletico Madrid were cramped for room towards the centre of the field.

Zidane understood that they weren't being penetrative in attack and that it has to do with the lack of width in advanced positions. He introduced Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Jr. in the mix. With Vinicius and Vazquez holding their wide positions and not focusing on cutting inside, the Atleti backline was forced to commit, thereby allowing the advanced fullbacks to exploit the space vacated by them.

Such a move saw Mendy go on the overlap and feed Benzema a low cross which brought Real Madrid the only goal of the game. 'Cholo' Simeone's Atletico Madrid are a very difficult team to break down and though it took a lot of sweat, Zinedine Zidane and company were up to the task.