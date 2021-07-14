5 players linked to Chelsea this summer

As underwhelming as the domestic campaign was, Chelsea ended the 2020-21 season at the summit of Europe. It was a considerable overachievement despite their star-studded recruitment in the summer of 2020 with the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Thiago Silva. However, as the club learned harshly in their 2013 defence of the Champions League crown, staying atop the peak is a completely different challenge from climbing it.

Chopping and changing, the Chelsea way

Change is the only constant in Chelsea's way of life, and this summer will bring opportunities to enhance an already talented squad of players brimming with both youth and experience. In this article we look at some of the top players on Chelsea's radar for the summer transfer window.

#5 Adama Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel’s three at the back system has created a necessity for versatile wingbacks. As age catches up with the experienced Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James seemingly prepared to make the shift as a wide centre-back, the Blues have been in the market for a right-footed wingback. They recently failed in their pursuit of Achraf Hakimi, now of Paris Saint Germain.

As a physical and pacy powerhouse, 25-year-old former Barcelona speedster Traore presents a dynamic and direct alternative as a marauding right wingback, providing extra versatility to even play as an attacking inside forward.

As reported by journalists such as Fabrizo Romano and Matt Law, the ongoing pursuit of the current Wolverhampton star presents an opportunity for a tried and tested Premier League player to join the Chelsea ranks. He could add vital squad depth for what is sure to be an arduous and imposing campaign.

#4 Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

The 18-year-old Camavinga, having come up against Chelsea in the Champions League, presents a profile in line with the club’s recruitment policy of signing exciting and emerging European talent.

Some might argue that the addition of the newly capped French starlet would complicate an already bloated attacking midfield. However, others anticipate the Rennes midfielder will blossom into one of the most talented midfield dynamos of the next generation. Chelsea would be foolish not to place their hat amongst an array of suitors from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Club legend and director Petr Cech is said to be a ‘huge fan’ and is seemingly directly involved in negotiations with his former club Rennes over a deal to sign the player, much like the successful Eduoard Mendy transfer.

