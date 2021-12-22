Arsenal have steadied their ship and returned to the top four in the Premier League standings. However, they are still not at their best and need more reinforcements to seal their place in next season's Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a host of players for the upcoming transfer window. With reports of a few players, including club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on their way out, the club will be keen to reinvest the cash to bring in new faces.

Here are 5 players who have been linked with January moves to Arsenal:

#5 - Arthur Melo

Arsenal eye Arthur Melo transfer move with Alexandre Lacazette set to stay

Mohamed Elneny's future at Arsenal is in the balance, and the Egyptian has one foot out of the club already. If reports are to be believed, Mikel Arteta has already identified his replacement and sees Arthur Melo as the ideal fit.

The Juventus midfielder has not been able to do well at the Italian club and is looking to leave next year. Arsenal are keen to land the Brazilian on a cut-price deal.

Apart from Elneny, Arsenal also have the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to worry about as the Englishman wanted to leave last summer. He has not played much in the last few months and is very likely to request a transfer away from the club once again.

#4 - Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal reportedly want THREE Juventus stars in the transfer window - including former star Aaron Ramsey

Arthur Melo is not the only Juventus midfielder Arsenal are chasing this upcoming window. Reports in Italy suggest Aaron Ramsey is also on their radar and the Welshman is open to rejoining the Emirates.

The former Gunners midfielder was linked with a move back to the Premier League in the last couple of windows but stayed put at Juventus. However, things have changed at the Italian club and Ramsey is said to be open to leaving if he is guaranteed a starting role at Arsenal.

Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2008 from Cardiff City and went on to spend 11 years at the club – making over 370 appearances. He did not renew his contract and moved to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019. However, he failed to make an impression in Italy.

Arsenal do have Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe doing well in the attacking midfield role, so a move for Ramsey could be a big gamble.

