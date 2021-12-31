Bayern Munich are marching towards another Bundesliga title this season. The German giants are also doing well in the Champions League and will be facing RB Salzburg in the Round of 16.

Julian Nagelsmann had a rough start to his time at the Allianz Arena but has managed to steady things up. Bayern are now back in cruise control and are keen on improving the squad to make things even better.

Reports across Europe suggest the Bundesliga side have been scouting to find players to bolster their already star-studded squad. Here are 5 players who have been linked with January moves to Bayern Munich:

#5 - Dejan Kulusevski

Bayern Munich are keen on signing a replacement for Kingsley Coman as he is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of the season. The Frenchman has not penned a new deal and the Bundesliga side are planning for life after the winger.

Dejan Kulusevski is surprisingly one of the names mentioned as Juventus are looking to sell him. La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Bayern have shown interest in signing the Swedish star and are set to begin talks with the Serie A side.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be in the mix for the Juventus star. The two Premier League sides are also keen on getting him in the winter transfer window and have sounded out the player's agent.

La Gazzetta dello Sport go on to claim the asking price for Kulusevski would be €35-40 million – something Bayern Munich are willing to pay.

#4 - Karim Adeyemi

Every time Erling Haaland is linked with Bayern Munich, the management rebuff those claims. They insist the club are happy with Robert Lewandowski at the moment and do not have any plans of replacing him.

However, GOAL claims Bayern Munich have an interest in signing Karim Adeyemi. The German star plays for the Bundesliga side's next Champions League opponents – RB Salzburg – right now.

While Bayern are in the race to sign Adeyemi, they are not the favorites for the German striker. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ahead of the Bundesliga champions and are keen on getting him as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who is very likely to leave in the summer.

Liverpool have also been linked with Adeyemi, while Barcelona were also in the race before the player's agent ruled out a move to Camp Nou.

