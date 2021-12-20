Chelsea are in a state of bother and need reinforcements in the January transfer window. Thomas Tuchel has a big squad, but the last few weeks have proved that the drop in quality on the bench is significant.

The Blues have been linked with a few star players this upcoming window but the number of transfers that could happen is very likely to depend on how many leave the club. Chelsea do not have enough space in the squad to keep adding talent without letting go of deadwood. Tuchel has a busy week ahead as he plans for the window and works on getting his team back on track.

Here are 5 players who have been linked with January moves to Chelsea:

#5 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard left Chelsea in 2019 after winning the UEFA Europa League and sealed his dream move to Real Madrid. He is not enjoying football anymore at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it is mainly down to him not getting enough chances and his unfortunate injury record. Vinicius Jr. is in red-hot form, and Carlo Ancelotti has no reason to drop the Brazilian.

Reports suggest the Belgian is open to leaving Madrid, and Chelsea have been linked. The Blues are said to be interested in making a move, but the majority of those reports have come from Spain.

None of the reliable sources in England have suggested Chelsea are interested in re-signing their former player in January. Things could change quickly as the Blues need a creative player, and if the Belgian becomes available on loan, the move could be ideal for all parties.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Hazard, while clubs in France and Germany are also keeping tabs on him.

#4 - Maxence Lacroix

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are yet to pen new deals at Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is keen on keeping the trio at the club for the upcoming season, but things are not looking good at the moment.

Maxence Lacroix is one of the names linked with Chelsea as a possible replacement for Rudiger if the German does not pen a new deal. The Wolfsburg centre-back is reportedly seen as the alternative to Jules Kounde if Sevilla continue to demand nearly €80 million for the Frenchman.

ESPN claim Lacroix and Lille's Sven Botman are the top targets right now for the centre-back role, but any move for the latter will take place only in the summer.

