5 players who have been linked with January moves to Manchester United

Manchester United are in a state of bother, and they need reinforcements in January. The Reds sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor run of form.

Things have started improving since interim manager Ralf Rangnick took over at the helm. However, United are planning to get a few players during the January transfer window. That's because Anthony Martial and a few others are looking to leave the club. Reports suggest the Red Devils could get the players Rangnick wants, but they are not interested in short-term solutions.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in the summer. However, it is clear that they need more players to compete for the Premier League title.

On that note, here are five players who have been linked with January moves to Manchester United:

#5 Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea - Premier League

Paul Pogba's future is still in the balance, so Manchester United are looking to sign a replacement soon. The Red Devils have been linked with Ruben Neves for some time, and it seems the move could happen in January.

As per The Sun, Manchester United are set to battle with Chelsea for the Portuguese star's signature in January. Wolverhampton are reportedly willing to sell the midfielder to fund Bruno Lage's transfer plans in the upcoming window.

When asked about his recent links with Manchester United last week, Neves said:

"It's normal in football. Whenever there's a transfer market there's a lot of talk, but my goal and focus are on Wolverhampton and I'm not going to change that, things have been going really well for me. I still have a lot to learn, I have a lot to give here."

#4 Florian Wirtz

Sport-Club Freiburg vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Ever since Ralf Rangnick took over at Manchester United in his interim role, German players have been linked with moves to Old Trafford. Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is one such player, and reports suggest the Red Devils are plotting a move for him in January.

However, the Bundesliga side are not looking to sell their prized asset. They have already said that they have no plans of letting Wirtz leave next month or in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said:

"Due to his contractual situation and the trust we have built in him and his family, we know that he will be in good hands here for a few more years."

"At some point, maybe that day will come and this club will be too small for Florian, similar to Kai Havertz. But that will still take a while. My wish is that Florian will stay with us for a few more years. That is important for us and for the whole of the Bundesliga, and I think it's his plan too."

That has not stopped Daily Star from linking him with Manchester United. The report says that Rangnick could help secure the deal for the Red Devils.

