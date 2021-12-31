5 players who have been linked with January moves to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a bright start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning their first three games to lead the league. However, a loss of form meant Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, and Serie A-winning manager Antonio Conte was brought in to steady the ship.

The team appears to be on the right track under the Italian tactician, occupying seventh place in the league table after 17 games. However, Conte has said that he wants to make signings in the January transfer window to improve his team.

The Italian has hinted that a few players could be let go when the transfer window opens, saying:

"After only two weeks, I said we need to improve the quality of the squad. For sure we need to improve the quality of the squad. I was sure after seven days, 10 days, two weeks about this."

"And then I make the evaluation who are the players I can count on and the players I can't count (on). This squad needs to improve the quality, but it is important before to think something (about) a different place in UEFA (Champions League, Europa League) or Conference League."

The Spurs manager has urged for patience from fans as he strives to build a quality team, saying:

"This league, the level is very high, and now you are in the middle. You have to think to build something important; for this reason I ask for patience and time. In this moment, the gap is very large, and we need to work a lot and also to try to build and improve the quality of the squad."

Spurs signed Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Pape Sarr in the summer. They are now looking to add the players Conte has his sights set on.

On that note, here's a look at the five best players who have been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur in January:

#5 Dean Henderson

Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur custodian Hugo Lloris has been doing well in goal. However, Antonio Conte is reportedly looking to sign a long-term replacement for the Frenchman.

Reports in the UK suggest that the Italian manager has Manchester United's Dean Henderson in his radar.

The English goalkeeper is looking to leave Old Trafford this transfer window, as he is frustrated with his lack of game time. He has been linked with Newcastle United as well, but Tottenham appear favourites to snap him up.

#4 Dejan Kulusevski

SS Lazio vs Juventus - Serie A

Dejan Kulusevski was signed with a lot of promise by Juventus, but the Swedish star has failed to make an impact. He has been used off the bench more often than not by Massimiliano Allegri, and now the Serie A side are looking to cash in on him.

Tottenham and Arsenal are said to be in the race for the 21-year-old, who can play in a central role or on the right wing. Reports suggest he cost around £40 million in January.

