5 players who have been linked with moves to Manchester United

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, Manchester United are ready to sign more players to set up the team for success in the upcoming campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are expected to officially announce the arrival of Jadon Sancho imminently. Reports claim the manager also wants to add a centre-back and a defensive midfielder to strengthen the squad.

The Red Devils have yet to win a trophy under the Norwegian. However, things are increasingly looking brighter for the club after they narrowly missed out on the UEFA Europa League trophy against Villarreal.

To increase their chances of winning a trophy this season, several players have been linked with moves to Manchester United. On that note, here is a look at five of them.

#5 Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier could return to the Premier League this season

Kieran Trippier is entering the final year of his contract with Atletico Madrid. He is said to be eager to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United ready to welcome him.

The right-back joined Atletico Madrid in 2018 for a fee of £20 million plus add-ons and won the La Liga title last season.

With Solskjaer looking to add more defensive options before the start of the campaign, Trippier has emerged as a potential target.

At Euro 2020, the 30-year-old was a pleasure to watch whenever he played. He was a constant threat down the right flank and even helped create England's goal against Italy in the final.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender provided six assists in 28 La Liga matches last season. Comparatively, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United's first-choice right-back, managed four assists in 34 games.

Additionally, Trippier is a set-piece specialist and will surely be a great player to have.

Kieran Trippier is such a good signing if we can get that one done too. Great set pieces, a very different profile to AWB, experienced, cultured footballer who can play in a 4 or 5 at the back. No brainer for me. — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) July 20, 2021

#4 Ruben Neves

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have shown interest in Ruben Neves

Manchester United are reportedly rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Ruben Neves. The midfielder joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for around £15.8 million in 2017 and has three years left on his contract.

Since Bruno Fernandes is his international teammate, Neves could be tempted to join the Red Devils over the Gunners.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder is also said to be keen on having Neves join him at Manchester United. As such, a move for the 24-year-old is highly plausible but would cost approximately £35 million.

Last season, Neves scored five goals and recorded one assist in 36 Premier League appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He also played a crucial role in the Wolves' 2019-20 UEFA Europa League campaign, where he made nine appearances and led his team to the quarter-finals.

Ruben Neves completed 406 long passes in 20/21



More than 100 more than the nearest United midfielder



Would add a different option... — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) July 21, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh