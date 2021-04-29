5 players who have been linked with summer moves to Chelsea

Chelsea have the opportunity to finish the 2020-21 season in outstanding fashion, with Blues set to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final and a victory against Real Madrid away from booking their spot in the UEFA Champions League final. Thomas Tuchel's arrival has breathed new life into the club, as they look to kickstart a new era and win trophies under the German.

The Blues splashed the cash last summer and are likely to do so once again, with reports suggesting that Tuchel is set to be backed with a transfer war chest by Roman Abramovich.

Tuchel could look to fine-tune his Chelsea squad this summer

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has already proved that he can achieve great things and seems like the perfect manager to deliver results in the short term, while also keeping in mind the long-term interests of the club.

There is currently a perfect blend of youth and experience at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are still a couple of signings away from having a perfect squad that would allow them to compete on all fronts.

On that note, here are five players who have been linked with summer moves to the Premier League giants.

#5 Gabriel Menino | Palmeiras

Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, as he looks to move on to greener pastures this summer. The 20-year-old is hailed as one of Brazil's most exciting talents and is also capable of playing as a right-back, making him an interesting prospect for the Blues.

Menino has already been called up to Brazil's senior team by Tite and is set to have a bright future in the game. Chelsea have signed several young players over the years with varying degrees of success, but the Brazilian looks like quite the player and is reportedly close to becoming Tuchel's first signing at the club.

#4 Declan Rice | West Ham United

West Ham United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Chelsea were involved in a drawn-out transfer saga involving Declan Rice last summer, as they fought tooth and nail to secure his signature from West Ham. However, the Hammers refused to part with their prized asset, so the midfielder decided to stay at the club for the 2020-21 season.

However, at the end of the current campaign, things could change. Rice has enjoyed another stunning season in the Premier League and is also a key player for the England national team. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he is also capable of playing as a central defender and is set for a big-money move this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on him, so Chelsea might not have a free run at him and might need to blow the Red Devils out of the offer to secure his signature.

